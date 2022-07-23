New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two children in the United States have been diagnosed with monkeypox, health officials announced this week.

On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a child in California and an infant in Washington DC were being treated for the disease, which has spread from Africa to Europe and the US.

More than 15,000 cases have been reported by the international community, including countries where the disease is not commonly seen, the CDC reported.

Health officials say the disease, which is most often spread between men who have sex with other men, can also be spread through prolonged personal contact or through infected bedsheets or towels — objects that have had prolonged contact with infected people.

Infection is particularly rare in children or persons 17 years of age and younger. Across Europe, six cases have been reported in that age group.

Infection rates among children in Africa, where the disease originates, are more common and potentially fatal.

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, says vaccination against smallpox may provide some protection against monkeypox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.