Monkeypox Explained – The New York Times

Today’s fact sheet explains what we know about monkeypox and what people can do to stay safe.

How bad?

Monkeypox causes symptoms that can range from unpleasant to painful, although they are rarely fatal. At least six deaths out of 25,000 cases have been reported in places where the virus was not known to exist prior to the current outbreak. The risk of death is higher for young children and people who are immunocompromised or pregnant.

A characteristic symptom is ulcers, which may look like pimples or blisters. They can be painful, especially in sensitive areas such as the genitals and anus.

“I was afraid to go to the toilet,” Gabriel Morales, who recently recovered from monkeypox, told The Times. He described the sores as “broken glass” in his body.

Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks.