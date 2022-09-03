Monkees drummer wants FBI to stop messing around and hand over files

Enlarge this image toggle signature Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Mickey Dolenz, the last surviving member of the 1960s band The Monkees, is suing the FBI to obtain any files and reports the bureau has created over the years relating to him, his late bandmates, or the band as a whole.

In the complaint, Dolenz’s lawyers say the musician filed a Freedom of Information Act request on June 14. After receiving automatic notification of receipt from the agency, he received no further replies.

By law, all federal agencies are required to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request within 20 business days. This does not include receipt notifications. However, the DOJ website states that the FBI has a backlog of inquiries and that it “simply cannot” respond within the specified time frame.

Dolenz claims that at the height of their fame, the group interacted with other musicians and artists known to be monitored by the FBI, including The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix.

The FBI website does state that “Links to the group appear in two places in the FBI files: in Los Angeles 1967 Field office memorandum on action against the Vietnam War, and the second document has been fully redacted.”

site includes PDF of latest documents, written on March 26, 1967, in connection with the band’s US tour. The report states that the group spread “subliminal messages” reflecting “left wing” political views. These messages included “the Berkeley riots, anti-American messages about the Vietnam War, race riots in Selma, Alabama, and similar messages that generated an unfavorable audience reaction.”

The Justice Department declined to comment on this story. The FBI says it cannot comment on the upcoming trial.

The Monkees are a group formed in 1966 in Los Angeles and conceived for a television comedy series of the same name. It lasted two years, during which the band performed several popular hits, including “I’m a Believer” and “Daydream Believer”.

The four-piece rock and pop group included Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork and Davy Jones. They finally separated in 1970.

In their complaint, Dolenz’s lawyers say that any information obtained from the FBI could be used in an original work, including a film, book, or documentary.