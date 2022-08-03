Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé to remove lyrics about her from ‘Division’.

(CNN)Being Beyonce Editing of lyricsMonica Lewinsky has a request.
Lewinsky, a former White House intern embroiled in a sex scandal with then-President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, tweeted the news. Beyoncé drops an ableist slur from the song “Heated.” With a hint on her new album “Renaissance”.
“Um, while we’re at it… #split,”Lewinsky tweeted.
“Partition” is a track from the singer’s 2013 self-titled fifth studio album. In the song, Beyoncé sings that a man “had Monica Lewinsky all over my gown.”
The affair between Clinton and the then-22-year-old Lewinsky ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 and much debate about consent and abuse of power.
In 2021, Lewinsky told CNN’s Jake Tapper That “it’s really important to remember in today’s world that we never get to a point where consent is a question.”
“So it was totally inappropriate for the most powerful man, my boss, to be 49 years old,” she said. “I was 22 years old, literally fresh out of college. And I think the power differences are something that I could never understand the implications at 22 that I obviously understand so differently at 48.”
This week, Beyoncé agreed to scrub her track “Heated,” after a public outcry was deemed offensive to people with spastic cerebral palsy.
CNN has reached out to the singer’s representatives for comment about Lewinsky’s request.