Monica Lewinsky tweeted that Ken Starr’s death must be a ‘painful loss to those who loved him’.

Monica Lewinsky captures her thoughts on the death of Ken Starr, the former independent consultant who helped expose her affair with former President Bill Clinton. “I imagine it’s a painful loss for his loved ones,” said one tweet.

Starr investigated the former president and his wife Hillary Clinton for years, including an investigation into an Arkansas real estate deal involving the couple. He died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

“As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complex emotions,” Lewinsky said on Twitter on Tuesday. “But more importantly, I imagine it’s a painful loss for those who loved him.”

Lewinsky, a White House intern in the mid-1990s, had a sexual relationship with Clinton. Investigations into that relationship led to Clinton’s impeachment and nearly removed her from office.

She said she was interrogated for hours by Starr’s lawyers in 1998 and threatened with jail if she did not cooperate with the investigation, a demand she initially refused.

Starr’s prosecutors learned about the affair from former White House staffer Linda Tripp, who had been recording her conversations with Lewinsky about Clinton during her time in the White House.

It also issued the Star Report, the findings of an independent counsel investigation, and it served as the basis for the Republican impeachment case against Clinton.

Lewinsky became Starr’s star witness in the impeachment trial against Clinton.

Lewinsky later stated that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, mostly because of “being publicly outed and ostracized.” She was the victim of jokes about the affair for years.

Lewinsky wrote in a 2018 Vanity Fair essay that she recalled seeing the star at a restaurant while she was out with her family, saying that “his demeanor, almost pastoral, was somewhere between avuncular and creepy. He kept touching my hand and elbow. , That made me uncomfortable.”

She gave a TED talk in 2015 called “The Price of Shame” and has become an anti-bullying activist.

Starr later wrote in his book “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation” that “I deeply regret that I undertook the Lewinsky phase of the investigation. But at the same time, as I look at it twenty years later, there was no reason for me to do so. There was no viable option.”

