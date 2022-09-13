new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the death of Ken Starr, the lawyer who prosecuted Bill Clinton, exposed her connection to the former president, stirring up “difficult feelings” but admits his loss is “painful” to those who loved him.

“I’m sure many can relate to my thoughts about Ken Starr … but more importantly, I imagine this is a painful loss for those who loved him,” Lewinsky tweeted shortly after Starr’s family confirmed his death on Tuesday. At the age of 76.

The star died Tuesday in a hospital of complications from surgery, according to his former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier. Starr was hospitalized in Houston’s intensive care unit for about four months, he said.

Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her ‘a woman with guts in politics’

In a five-year investigation, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals with a Clinton associate who removed documents from Deputy White House Counsel Vincent Foster’s office after his suicide. Washington scene investigating Clinton’s close relationship with Lewinsky.

Lewinsky went to work as an intern at the White House in 1995. During the government shutdown later that year, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in a hallway near the Oval Office, the first of 10 sexual encounters over the next year and a half. .

Click here to get the Fox News app

Lewinsky disclosed the affair to colleague Linda Tripp, who tape-recorded some of their conversations and brought the tapes to Starr prosecutors. Lewinsky was granted immunity from prosecution and became Starr’s main witness against the president, who denied having sexual relations with Lewinsky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.