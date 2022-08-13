Money helps a lot, but success in football depends on culture





IIf we constantly hear one phrase when we talk to other players, it is that “football is different from other types of business.” Of course, you will never see employees kissing their company logo on shirts, but this seems to be used as an excuse for unsustainable business models, concentration of power in the hands of a small group of individuals, ignoring broader stakeholders, and supporting antiquated, often sexist cultures. Throughout my career, I have seen signs of a breakthrough in other industries; travel in the late 1990s, dating and financial services in the last 15 years. These signals are strong in today’s football. As this learning of the real politics of football ownership continues, one example of where these signals are strong is in player transfers and contracts. The transfer market deals are relatively boring because once a player is identified, the only variable that really matters is the price. Aside from the binary (and relatively uninteresting) nature of these conversations, this is problematic for the more important reason that some clubs make sure that the contracts they enter into are commodifiable. It comes up again and again in the way players are viewed or at least discussed in transfer conversations. As the philosopher Simon Critchley says, “the form of football is association, socialism, sociability and collective action of players and fans, and the material basis is money.” This creates an unsatisfactory power dynamic for buyers and sellers. When we were looking for players in Grimsby this summer, we knew that some of the clubs we approached had smaller budgets and resources than ours, and therefore we could take key players if we paid a high enough price. Likewise, teams from higher divisions may target our players based on an order of magnitude difference in their finances. Feeling that your strategy and culture is dominated by the talk of money seems messy and unsatisfactory, since decisions about people’s lives and families come down almost entirely to someone’s decision about price. Fans want success, but they also want integrity and longevity. More often than not, money speaks the loudest to owners and minor leaguers. Financial power gives the strongest voice to those who already have the largest stake in the conversation, and can fuel the type of arrogance we saw during the Super League debacle. A conversation that is still alive in investor circles. Jason Stockwood’s Grimsby returned to League Two after beating the Solihull Moors in the June National League playoff final. Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK/Shutterstock In conversations about contracts, I was told that once a player registers with a club, that club “owns” that player. The connotations of this are really awkward, and the logic that supports it even more so. You sign a contract with a player that is personally very profitable from a financial point of view, but which indirectly makes the player the property of this club. When you consider the mathematical improbability of becoming a professional soccer player, you assume that those who are physically gifted and lucky enough to reach thin air and become elite athletes should be in complete control of their destiny. This is clearly not the case, and in general, talk about the future of players leaves much to be desired, as clubs and agents often make decisions for players. Players and managers can’t have a broader view of what’s best for players by working on a “substrate” of finance and knowing that careers are precarious and finite. Add to this that transactions happen quickly and it becomes difficult for players to appreciate the culture of the organization and the opportunity cost of not staying where they work, where they grow and are often loved by becoming part of the community. Register Summary Free weekly newsletter The best of our sports journalism from the last seven days and heads-up events of the weekend.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

While teams from higher divisions can pair their under-21s with talent from lower leagues, it’s clear that these players can’t break into the first team, but logic dictates that such a move makes sense. The tendency is that you have to support yourself in ever-expanding Championship or Premier League development teams, especially if you have the money.

In his book Second mountain, David Brooks’ answer to this is to say that purpose, unity, relationships and belonging matter more than we realize in our supra-individual world. As we get older, we begin to realize that individual success is completely meaningless unless it is tied to family, community, and the bigger picture (whatever that may be).

England’s victory at Euro 2022 opened up a glimpse of what is possible when excellence and team cohesion are the driving forces behind success. We now know that culture is what drives success in any organization, and while money helps, buying success prevents you from “winning big,” says former Football Association psychologist Dr. Pippa Grange.

Because careers are short, there are huge opportunities for clubs to showcase a collective home for individual brilliance.

For all players or agents reading this, I would advise that when considering a move, consider not only its financial side, but also the culture of the organization involved. The personal values ​​and behavior of owners will have a huge impact on how people are perceived and treated and will be a good indicator of how commercialized and valued a player is. One way to do this is to look at who controls the money, how they got it, and how they operate in other areas of their business.

The second suggestion is to talk to a manager or head coach about who makes decisions about the game and coaching. If you don’t have that kind of experience, I would advise the owners not to get involved unless asked. More often than not, this is not their area of ​​expertise, and exercising control in this area is a sign of a lack of authority and trust in those they work with.

In a short career that is incredibly short on top talent, there are huge opportunities for clubs to credibly showcase a collective home for individual excellence. Brooks says you should “never underestimate the power of the environment you work in to gradually transform who you are.”

This works both ways. Football is no different than any other organization; culture is above all else, and that culture starts with the right shareholders and owners of our community assets.

Jason Stockwood is the owner of Grimsby.