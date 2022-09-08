New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Country singer Trace Adkins has opened up about starring in an upcoming movie Country music The drama television show “Monarch,” revolves around a dynasty of singers.

Adkins played Albie Roman alongside Susan Sarandon, who starred as Dottie Cantrell Roman in the series. And recently, at FOX Entertainment’s Fall 2022 press day, Adkins was rumored to be starring alongside another famous country singer.

“I think we should bring it Blake SheltonLet him play my nerdy little brother,” Adkins told Fox News Digital. “That’s who he is anyway.”

Recently, Adkins talked about how his friend Shelton has years of TV experience as a judge.speech,” he never went to him for acting help.

‘Monarch’ Star Trace Adkins Shares The Real Reason He Didn’t Ask Blake Shelton Or Tim McGraw For Acting Advice

“Blake’s subject is a completely different animal,” he said. “You can’t compare that stuff.”

Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Shania Twain Melissa is also set to appear in a drama produced by London Hilfers and starring country singer Caitlin Smith.

“Monarch” debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Sept. 11 on FOX.