Trace Adkins He has dozens of Top 40 singles under his belt and a collection of greatest hits and studio albums certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. He has Grammy Award nominations as well as a host of Academy of Country Music Awards.

But the “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer admits he’s a little intimidated to work with legendary actress Susan Sarandon in the upcoming. Country music A drama about a dynasty of singers in “Monarch”.

Adkins plays Albie Roman alongside Sarandon, who plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, in the series, which debuts on Fox in September and marks his first lead role.

He told Fox News Digital that working with Sarandon was “terrifying,” but he knows he’s learning the ropes from a true icon.

“It was scary at first, but I realized very quickly that she was so good, so professional, that she carried the scene,” Adkins said. “You try to stop and put on the buzzer, she’ll take care of it.

When asked what kissing is Academy Award-winning actress, he simply replied: “It’s an honor.”

Adkins said he “didn’t really lean on anyone” for advice while preparing for the role, including his friends Blake Shelton and, nevertheless, the role. Tim McGraw Has years of TV experience. Blake has been on “The Voice” for years, and Tim recently starred in the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883.”

“Blake’s subject is a completely different animal,” he said. “You can’t compare that stuff.” He said he hadn’t spoken to McGraw, but said: “Tim’s a good actor, I’ve always respected what he does. I just did my own thing and didn’t really have to rely too much on anyone for advice.”

Adkins, who previously appeared on television and in recent movies on “Old Henry,” “Apache Junction” and “Badland,” is no stranger to acting, not least playing his role as Albie in “Monarch.” Big stretch.

“He’s a no-nonsense kind of guy, and I’m the same way,” Adkins admits. “He doesn’t get too animated, and neither do I. We say what we have to say, and don’t have to shout it … Live this life as softly and peacefully as they let us, but when they don’t — we do what we have to.”

The “Just Fishin'” crooner is impressed with the “great writers on the show” and always wants more after he finishes reading a new script.

“A lot of curve balls come that you don’t see coming,” he said.

“Monarch” is made even more special with guest appearances by friends and family, including one day Tanya Tucker stopped

“It was so much fun to be on the show and have all the musical guests. It was a real treat for me,” Adkins said.

Another minor pleasure is delving into the deeper history of country music, as Adkins suggests Hank Williams Jr And the Merle Haggard songs he had to sing.

“I never go into the studio and cover it, but it was a pleasure to record as Albie,” he says.

Country singer Cailtyn Smith told Fox News Digital she was “honored” to be a part of the show and sing “The Card You Gamble” for “Monarch.”

“I feel very honored to sing the theme song for this amazing show,” she said. “When I saw the two scenes I instantly fell in love with it, especially since it’s a country music show. I grew up listening to all these amazing theme songs.”

Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Shania Twain are also set to appear in the drama, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers and also stars Beth Ditto, Anna Friel and Emma Milani.

“I’m so excited that they’re bringing all these legends of country music to be a part of the show, it makes it feel a little more real and it’s fun to watch my friends on TV,” Smith said.

“Monarch” kicks off with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, September 11 on FOX.