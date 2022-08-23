New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Trace Adkins “Enjoyed every minute” of working with the late Anne Heche.

Adkins talked about getting the chance to work with Heche on “13 Minutes.” According to her IMDb, it was one of Heche’s last projects to be released before her death.

“My time with Anne was very short,” Adkins told Fox News Digital. “I met her and worked with her and spent a few weeks with her and enjoyed every minute of it.”

Adkins spoke about his time with Heche while promoting his upcoming FOX series “Monarch.” The series is a musical drama that follows a prominent family in country music.

Adkins and Heche’s project, “13 Minutes,” is set for release in October 2021. This action film follows four families as they take shelter in a tornado for 13 minutes.

Country music star He explains how Heche’s energy changed everyone on set and how he feels about not being able to work with the actress again.

“She’s very powerful,” Adkins told Fox News Digital. “I mean, the energy that she brings into the room with her is just — it’s just contagious, you know. And she brings everybody up a little bit when she comes on set.”

“I enjoyed working with her and it’s tragic. It’s tragic. I hate that I’ll never work with her again.”

On August 5, Heche drove her car to her Mar Vista home in Los Angeles. The fire almost destroyed the property in the accident.

After the crash, her spokesperson confirmed that Heche “had not regained consciousness shortly after the accident”. Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs And she was put on life support to determine if anything was viable,” her rep confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Heche was “peacefully removed” from life support on August 14 after being legally declared brain dead on August 11.

The Los Angeles Police Department began investigating Hachey for felony DUI after someone was reportedly injured during the crash. Of course, no injuries were reported, meaning all of the actress’ potential charges were misdemeanors. The DUI prosecution dismissed by the LAPD after Heche’s death.

Adkins previously paid tribute to Heche on Twitter, writing: “I am grateful that this road has led me with Anne.

“I enjoyed every minute I spent with her. I thought her energy was contagious and she was adorable. Ride the wind, darlin’,” he added.

Heche rose to fame in the late 90s with her roles on the silver screen Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco.” “Six Days, Seven Nights” with Harrison Ford and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.