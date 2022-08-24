New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

No doubt Trace Adkins Dedicated to country music.

The 60-year-old musician, who is set to play Albie Roman in his first television role on the new Fox drama “Monarch,” recalls telling doctors how to properly reattach his finger after cutting off his pinky in a drilling accident.

Adkins, Ex Offensive lineman From Louisiana, he reminisced exclusively with Fox News Digital about the traumatic incident while working offshore on an oil rig that forced him to make a game-time decision to repair his finger in a way that would allow him to perform forever.

“I cut it while I was working offshore on a drilling rig,” he said before a performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. “Then, when they put it back, it wouldn’t work anymore, so they had to fuse the joints. So, I showed him how I wanted it.”

Despite the real danger, Adkins had only the music on his mind and recalled telling the medical team, “I said, ‘Put it like that, so I can put it in the neck of the guitar.'”

The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer has dozens of Top 40 singles, a collection of greatest hits and studio albums certified by the Academy of Recording Industry Association of America. Country music Awards.

“So, that’s what he did,” Adkins said. “At least I can hit the strings.”

But Adkins almost lost a finger when he thought about some of his wildest stories.

“I’ve been shot, beaten, beaten, all kinds of stuff,” he said. “Bust by some Broncos and on the line.”

But on Saturday night, when he returned it was all about the music The Grand Ole Opry To perform in the legendary stage.

“I’ve never had a bad experience here,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for this organization, what it stands for, what it means to country music, and I take being a member of the Grand Ole Opry very seriously.”

“I always remember the fact that I’m representing the Grand Ole Opry.”

Adkins made his Opry debut at the Ryman Auditorium in 1996 and was inducted into the organization in 2003. Members are only invited to join the Opry by other members, and there are currently only 228 inductees, with 68 members.

“Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry tops my list of accomplishments,” he marveled. “There are a lot of people before you get to the second one, but I love the Grand Ole Opry.”

Country singer Caeltin Smith, who sang “The Card You Gamble” for “Monarch,” told Fox News Digital that she was “grateful” for the opportunity to sing on the Opry.

“It’s always an honor to be here at the Opry,” she said. “To step into the circle where all my idols, Dolly (Parton) and Martina (McBride) and Reba (McEntire.) have stepped, is always a touching feeling. To step in there and share my stories and sing here.”

Smith shares some of the singers who inspire him.

“I grew up as a kid on ’90s music, so all these magical women of the ’90s … Martina (McBride), Faith (Hill), Trisha Yearwood, The Dixie Chicks, I mean you name it. The best music of all time,” she said.

“I’ve had the honor now to open for these women or sing on their records or write songs for them over the last few years, so it’s been a wonderful, fun journey to live here in Nashville.”

Adkins will soon return to TV with his new role in “Monarch,” starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel, with guest appearances by Shania Twain and Tanya Tucker. Sarandon, who plays matriarch Dottie Roman, said she was a little nervous working with him, but caught on very quickly.

“It was scary at first, but I realized very quickly that she was so good, so professional, that she carried the scene,” Adkins said. “You just stop and try to get on the buzzer, she’ll take care of it.”

If asked what is kissing Academy Award -winning actress, he simply replied: “It’s an honor.”

Adkins said he “didn’t really lean on anyone” for advice while preparing for the role, including his friends Blake Shelton and, nevertheless, the role. Tim McGraw Has years of TV experience. Blake has been on “The Voice” for years, and Tim recently starred in the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883.”

“Blake’s subject is a completely different animal,” he said. “You can’t compare that stuff.” He said he hadn’t spoken to McGraw, but said: “Tim’s a good actor, I’ve always respected what he does. I just did my own thing and didn’t really have to rely too much on anyone for advice.”

“Monarch” debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, September 11 on FOX.