Be it through love, heartache, passion, grief or pure lust for life, music always serves a common purpose: to bring people together.

Country music Known for evoking a wide range of complex emotions, viewers of the upcoming FOX television show “Monarch” are in for a wild ride with an equally powerful voice from Trace Adkins as he leads the Roman family.

Fox News Digital spoke exclusively to many of the featured musicians on Soulful TV seriesStarring Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, it highlights the lives of a dynasty of country musicians who need a little help remembering their roots in the family.

The drama is interspersed with southern sounds as the Romans figure out how to keep their heritage alive, doing what they know best.

Along with an all-star cast, “Monarch” made sure to reflect real life with a roster of power players in the country music scene, including performances by Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

“We got a glimpse into the world of acting and it’s definitely something different,” Little Big Town’s Jimmy Westbrook told Fox News Digital exclusively at the 15th annual academy. Country Music Honors.

Kimberly Schlapman described the process of filming and working in front of the camera as “slower” than the band’s electric, on-stage concerts, with Westbrook admitting, “It’s a lot slower.”

“We shot music videos, you know, I think we had a passion for that, so there was an element of production that we used, but we weren’t used to waiting that long,” says Philip Sweet.

“To see those wonderful actors on their mark as soon as the scene is set. They’re just going,” says Karen Fairchild. “It’s going to be an amazing show. Country fans are going to love it.”

Trace Adkins exclusively told Fox News Digital that one of the joys of his first television roles, as Adkins suggests, is being able to delve into the deep history of country music. Hank Williams And Merle Haggard songs he sang on the show.

“I never go into the studio and cover it, but it was a pleasure to record as Albie,” he says.

The “Hillbilly Bone” singer said filming was made even more special with guest appearances by friends and family from his country community, including a day Tanya Tucker stopped

“It was great to be on the show and have all the musical guests. It was a real treat for me,” Adkins said.

He joked that being around a camera was really “the biggest difference” in terms of acting versus acting.

“I think every time I go to the microphone and sing a song, I’m portraying a mood or a character in that song. So, I do it all the time,” Adkins says.

He admits that having the opportunity to work with friends and family in the industry has made his job more interesting.

Produced by Melissa London Hilfers, the drama features Caitlin Smith singing the theme song “The Card You Gamble” and several new tracks for the show, including “American Cowgirl” and “The Brambles” performed by Anna Friel. from the “Monarch” cast, and Adkins singing “Good Hearted Woman.”

Former The Gossip lead singer, Beth Ditto, in her role as Gigi Taylor-Roman, performs a country western. Musician Lizzo’s Hit song “Juice.”

“I’m so excited that they’re bringing all these legends of country music to be a part of the show, it makes it feel a little more real and it’s fun to see my friends on TV,” Smith said.

Trace and Kaitlyn recently reunited for a performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’ve never had a bad experience here,” he told Fox News Digital. “I have a lot of respect for this organization, what it stands for, what it means for country music, and I take being a member of the Grand Ole Opry very seriously.”

“I always remember the fact that I’m representing the Grand Ole Opry.”

Adkins made his Opry debut at the Ryman Auditorium in 1996 and was inducted into the organization in 2003. Only members are invited to join the Opry by other members, and currently only 228 are inducted, with 68 members.

“Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry tops my list of accomplishments,” he marveled. “There are a lot of people before you get to the second one, but yeah, I love the Grand Ole Opry.”

Smith admitted that she was “grateful” to get back on stage and perform for her fans.

“It’s always an honor to be here at the Opry,” she said. “It’s always a mind-blowing experience to step into the circle where all my idols, Dolly (Parton) and Martina (McBride) and Reba (McEntire), have stepped. To step in there and share my stories and sing here.”

Smith shares some of the singers who inspire him.

“I grew up as a ’90s music kid, so all these magical women of the ’90s … Martina, Faith (Hill), Trisha Yearwood, The Dixie Chicks, I mean you name it. The best music of all time,” she said.

“I’ve had the honor now to open up for these women or sing on their records or write songs for them over the last few years, so it’s been an amazing, fun journey to live here in Nashville.”

Adkins is no stranger to acting and has previous appearances on television and in the recent films “Old Henry,” “Apache Junction” and “Badland.” He admitted that playing the patriarch Albi Roman wasn’t too far from his usual, “no-nonsense” approach.

“He doesn’t get too animated, neither do I. We say what we have to say, and don’t have to shout it … live this life as softly and peacefully as they let us, but when they don’t — we do what we have to.”

The “You’re Gonna Miss This” crooner is impressed with the “great writers on the show” and always wants more after he finishes reading a new script. “A lot of curve balls come that you don’t see coming,” he said.

The two-night “Monarch” debut began Sunday, Sept. 11 on FOX and continues Monday, Sept. 12.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.