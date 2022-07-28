New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Some activist mothers around the county are angry about the term “birthers” being used by left-wing organizations like George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

“It’s all part of an ideology that’s really totalitarian and authoritarian,” said Nicole Solas, a Rhode Island mother. “And that’s what we’re seeing with these radical gender identity cults.”

Soros’ organization posted messages advocating abortion on Twitter and LinkedIn. Open Society said, “For black women and people who give birth, the fight for reproductive rights is about more than abortion rights.” The term gender-neutral has been used by some on the left to include the LGBTQIA+ community and is becoming more common. A Fox News report found that “liberals are using the term more and more.”

For example, the National Education Association introduced a resolution replacing the terms “mother” and “father” with “birth parent” and “non-birth parent;” and rape. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also uses the term “birth parent” as well as “menstruating person”.

Ilana Fishbein of No Left Turn in Education said, “‘Birthperson’ is an absurd and patently derogatory term used by the radical left to sever a mother’s … relationship with her child.”

“I’m not a birthing person, I’m a mother,” Somali immigrant and ex-Rep. Ilhan Omar’s challenger, Shukri Abdirahman, told Fox News Digital. She also called the phrase “madness”.

Wenyuan Wu, executive director of the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, said the term “birthers” is “dehumanizing” to women.

Even using the term ‘persons who give birth’ will yield no data on how many trans men give birth

“It’s inhumane. It takes away my central identity as a mother in the name of equity, in the name of a fragile mentality that doesn’t hurt anyone. But it’s offensive to me as a mother,” Wu said. “It’s really a very dystopian, Orwellian concept that essentially exposes the explosive insanity of vigilante thinking.”

“Kids don’t think in terms of ‘birthers,'” said Nicole Neely of Parents Defending Education. “They think of mom and dad. If anything, [this] There is a war on childhood innocence.”

Solas said, “There’s no reason to refer to women as birthers, unless you want to dehumanize them and take away their dignity. And that’s what this label does. When you call a woman… a birther, you’re forcing people. to see them through the lens of their reproductive value. This is exactly the kind of sexual objectification that the women’s rights movement was fighting against.”

Chinese immigrants, witnesses to Mao’s political muddle, warn of education in public schools

George Soros’s foundation also includes a video of one of its grantees discussing “intersectionality” in his post.

“When you look at the states that ban abortion, those are the same states that are… trying to ban books, trying to dictate what should be taught in American history and who are attacking gender-expanded people,” Marcela Howell said. , a grant from the Open Society Foundations.

“When I see this rhetoric around birthers, I really think what’s being promoted here is a very divisive and dehumanizing narrative, and it exemplifies this race-baiting and vigilante virtue signaling business,” Wu said. “And when you look at the context of how the concept of ‘birthers’ is being linked to the world’s largest private grant-making organization in the Open Society Foundations, it’s very worrying because … they’ve given a platform to extreme left-wing groups.”

North Korean defector: I fear public schools ‘indoctrinated heavily by the left’

Mothers told Fox News Digital that the term is regressive by defining it on a woman’s ability to conceive.

“A person giving birth simply acknowledges the act of giving birth,” Fishbein said.

Other terms used by the left include “people with wombs” and “breast milk” instead of breastfeeding.

“It’s disgusting. You don’t have to have a uterus to be a mother. There are people who adopt. There are people who raise children. There are people who are like mothers to children. So again, we’re all diminishing. The meaning of femininity.. [to] Reducing the mother to sexual characteristics. And that’s never going to get us to a better place,” Solas said.

“It’s a slippery slope to breaking down human beings into their most basic characteristics and forcing people to see each other not as human beings, but as characteristics,” Solas added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Open Society Foundation but did not immediately receive a response.