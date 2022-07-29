New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Tina Deskovich, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, said Friday that Twitter is “at odds with the truth” after her account was suspended for criticizing a California gender-transition bill.

Deskovich responded to her partner, Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, posting a tweet Monday that challenged adults who push gender stereotypes.

Her tweet called gender dysphoria a “mental disorder” and claimed it was being normalized by “predators” across the US.

“We’ve heard nothing. We’ve appealed to Twitter. We’ve decided that Twitter hates the truth because gender dysphoria is a mental health issue that’s affecting our children across the country right now. It needs to be discussed and addressed. , and certainly by Twitter. This needs to be discussed in the town square. But Twitter is against the truth,” Tina Deskovich, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, told “Fox & Friends First.”

Moms for Liberty Twitter account locked after criticizing California GENDER-transition bill

Twitter locked the account due to “hateful behavior,” according to Moms for Liberty’s screenshot. The tweet reads, “[promotes] violence against, [threatens]Or [harasses] Others on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious illness.”

The law the judge is questioning is a proposed California bill that would allow courts to revoke parental rights if their child comes to the state for “gender-confirming health care.”

If passed, the law would allow adults to bring minors to California for transgender medical procedures without parental consent.

Deskovich opposed the legislation, claiming it would take away parental rights over a child’s medical interventions for gender transition. She said such “child abuse” is already happening in California.

“It would codify into law … and to do that, parents’ rights are going to be taken away,” Deskovich said, calling it “the biggest intrusion into parental rights” her organization has observed.

“Children will be able to enter California, enter the foster care system, and be able to take puberty blockers to prevent their bodies from going through puberty, and they will be able to undergo surgery to disfigure their bodies.”