If you need a quick and easy breakfast for back-to-school kids, check out these two viral “grab and go” breakfast ideas that a mother of eight demonstrates in a TikTok video. .

Michigan native Heather Bell shared a video of the breakfasts she made for her eight children last year, but the 40-second clip continues to be the top trending video under TikTok’s back-to-school hashtag.

August As of 16, 2022, the family’s TikTok account – JustTheBells10 – shared snippets of their lives and the video has garnered over 20.1 million views and 2.7 million likes.

In the video, Bell says she likes to make grab-and-go parfaits and overnight oats in portable plastic containers.

“I found these containers for four to a dollar,” Bell said. “[I] Put the lids on them and wrap each one with a rubber band, so I can attach a plastic spoon to each one.”

The parfait she makes in her video includes yogurt, sliced ​​fresh fruit (like strawberries, blueberries and apples), yellow cheesecake pudding and Cool Whip, another layer of fruit and chia seeds.

The overnight oats dish she makes in the same video includes oatmeal, chia seeds, cinnamon powder, walnuts (some of them), yogurt, milk, maple syrup, and sliced ​​bananas.

“Now they can eat them and throw them in the trash,” Bell said in her video.

Depending on the containers used, breakfast preparers and recipients can save their food recipe for future use if they wish.

Bell and her blended family have more than 2.5 million followers on their TikTok account, where they’ve been open about their adoption and foster care journey.

The family also shares business updates to their BSB Farms Instagram account. BSB Farms is a family-owned poultry farm located in Scandia, Michigan, a township in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.