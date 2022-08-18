closer
If you need a quick and easy breakfast for back-to-school kids, check out these two viral “grab and go” breakfast ideas that a mother of eight demonstrates in a TikTok video. .

Michigan native Heather Bell shared a video of the breakfasts she made for her eight children last year, but the 40-second clip continues to be the top trending video under TikTok’s back-to-school hashtag.

August As of 16, 2022, the family’s TikTok account – JustTheBells10 – shared snippets of their lives and the video has garnered over 20.1 million views and 2.7 million likes.

In the video, Bell says she likes to make grab-and-go parfaits and overnight oats in portable plastic containers.

“I found these containers for four to a dollar,” Bell said. “[I] Put the lids on them and wrap each one with a rubber band, so I can attach a plastic spoon to each one.”

Plastic containers with sealable lids are often used to transport food.

(iStock)

The parfait she makes in her video includes yogurt, sliced ​​fresh fruit (like strawberries, blueberries and apples), yellow cheesecake pudding and Cool Whip, another layer of fruit and chia seeds.

Breakfast parfaits are often made with yogurt and fruit, while its dessert counterpart is often made with ice cream and fruit.

(iStock)

The overnight oats dish she makes in the same video includes oatmeal, chia seeds, cinnamon powder, walnuts (some of them), yogurt, milk, maple syrup, and sliced ​​bananas.

“Now they can eat them and throw them in the trash,” Bell said in her video.

Depending on the containers used, breakfast preparers and recipients can save their food recipe for future use if they wish.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bell for comment.

Overnight oats are a popular breakfast recipe made with raw rolled oats and liquid. This dish is often paired with fruit, yogurt and spices before being refrigerated.

(iStock)

Bell and her blended family have more than 2.5 million followers on their TikTok account, where they’ve been open about their adoption and foster care journey.

The family also shares business updates to their BSB Farms Instagram account. BSB Farms is a family-owned poultry farm located in Scandia, Michigan, a township in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Courtney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to @CortneyMoore716 on Twitter.