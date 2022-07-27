Mom ‘cries tears of joy:’ How Ja’Mar Chase spent his first $1 million with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Mar Chase has money on his mind.

Chase was named the best wide receiver in the NFL by Chris Sims (take “Madden”), Chase discusses how he spent his first $1 million after signing with GQ Sports angst last year

The 22-year-old is the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year contract with the team for $30.8 million and he received a $19.8 million signing bonus.

After joining the Bengals, Chase said his first big purchase was a black Maserati with a red interior for his mother.

“She was crying tears of joy,” he recalled in a GQ Sports video.

The LSU product said he used his football earnings to pay for his family’s home and buy himself a Rolls-Royce Wraith, jewelry and clothes. Chase gave $15,000 to each of his siblings.

But he didn’t spend all the cash. The 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year has about $400,000 of his first million saved for the future.

Find out what else he bought and what his first job was in his GQ Sports interview below.