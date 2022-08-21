type here...
CANADA

Moira won the 163rd Queen’s Plate draw for $1 million.

Jockey Rafael Hernandez celebrates as he rides Moira across the finish line to win the 163rd $1 million Queen’s Plate run at Woodbine Racecourse in Toronto on Sunday. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Moira took the lead and easily won the 163rd $1 million Queen’s Plate draw on Sunday in Toronto.

Moira set a synthetic record time of 2:01.48 in the 1 1/4 mile run, the first jewel of Canada’s OLG Triple Crown.

With this win, coach Kevin Attard registered his first Queen’s Plate title.

Moira finished seventh ahead of the runner-up Hall of Dreams at Woodbine Racecourse.

Sir for Sure was third in a group of 11 horses.

The second Triple Crown event will be the Prince of Wales Stakes on September 13 at the Fort Erie Racecourse.

The third and final race will be the Breeders’ Stakes with a 1 1/2 mile race scheduled for October 2 at Woodbine.

Wando was the last recipient of the Triple Crown of Canada, accomplishing the feat in 2003.

