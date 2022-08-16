New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

British drug regulators are the first in the world to approve an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine aimed at protecting against the original virus and the Omicron variant.

In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given the green light to Moderna’s combination “bivalent” vaccine, which would be used as a booster shot for adults.

Each dose of the booster shot targets both the original COVID-19 virus first identified in 2020 and the Omicron BA.1 variant first picked up in November. British regulators said the side effects were similar to those seen with Moderna’s original booster shot and were generally “mild and self-resolving”.

“This (combination) vaccine is a sharpened tool for us to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said Dr June Raine, head of Britain’s Health Care and Medicines Regulator.

Such an approach is used with flu shots, which are adjusted each year depending on the variants that circulate and can protect against four influenza strains.

Stefan Bansel, Moderna’s chief executive, said in a statement that this is the first regulatory approval for a vaccine aimed at fighting the Omicron variant, and that the booster is expected to have an “important role” in protecting people from COVID-19 in the winter. .

Britain’s health authorities have yet to decide whether to use the tweaked vaccine in its fall strategy. In July, the government said everyone 50 and older would get a COVID booster in the fall.

On Friday, Germany’s health minister said the European Medicines Agency could clear adjusted COVID-19 boosters next month.

In June, the US Food and Drug Administration told vaccine makers that any booster shots tweaked for the fall must protect against the newest Omicron variants, namely BA.4 and BA.5, not the BA.1 subvariant included in Moderna’s latest. shot

Last month, the FDA said it would no longer consider authorizing a second COVID-19 booster for all adults, instead focusing on revamped vaccines for the fall that target newer viral subvariants.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are currently developing updated versions of their vaccine to include BA.5 along with the original COVID-19 virus.

According to the World Health Organization, the latest global outbreak of COVID-19 was driven by the Omicron subvariant BA.5, which is responsible for 70% of virus samples shared with the world’s largest public virus database. Subvariant BA.5 is more infectious than the original version of Omicron and has some genetic differences that previous vaccines did not address.

Scientists have warned that the continued genetic evolution of COVID-19 means that drugmakers may be one step behind the virus in their efforts to develop vaccines.

“The virus is unlikely to stand still and Omicron-targeted immunity will push the virus down other evolutionary paths,” warned Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at Britain’s University of Nottingham. However, the new Moderna vaccine will still protect, he said.

“Unless there is a major change in the virus, immunity will continue to protect most people from severe disease caused by evolving variants,” he said in a statement.