Moderna to deliver 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine to Canada

Moderna will supply Canada with 12 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the company said on Monday.

Last year, the federal government entered into an agreement with the company to supply a COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new adaptations of the vaccine, company officials said.

Moderna and the Canadian government have agreed to convert the company’s six million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine targeting the parent virus into a bivalent vaccine containing Omicron.

Canada will also purchase an additional 4.5 million doses of the Omicron-containing candidate and is advancing the planned delivery of 1.5 million doses of the bivalent vaccine candidate from 2023 to 2022.

Health Canada reviews vaccine applications

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, said on Friday that Health Canada officials are working “very quickly” to review applications for a bivalent vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

A Health Canada spokesman said on Monday that a decision on Moderna’s bivalent vaccine is expected within the next two weeks.

“We also have a safe sufficient supply of the bivalent vaccine if regulators continue to authorize vaccines,” Tam said, adding that officials are looking into whether the bivalent vaccine would have “an added benefit.”

The exact timing of vaccine availability to the public will depend on a number of factors, including supply and deployment by local health authorities.

Health Canada has also approached Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to apply for vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-options.

While existing COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide protection from hospitalization and death, vaccine effectiveness declines as the virus evolves.

Moderna said in June that trial data showed that when given as a fourth dose of the variant-adapted vaccine, virus-neutralizing antibodies against Omicron increased eight-fold.

Tam said that based on information provided by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, bivalent vaccines will protect against the parent strain and the BA.1 strain.

Last week, UK drug regulators were the first in the world to approve an updated version of Moderna’s bivalent vaccine.