Moderna, Pfizer seek FDA approval for updated Covid-19 vaccines; Shots may be available next month





The move came a day later Presented by Pfizer and BioNTech Their application for an EUA of their updated Covid-19 booster for people aged 12 years and above.

If the FDA authorizes the updated vaccines, they could be available in September. The companies’ latest formulations are bivalent vaccines that combine original vaccines that target BA.4 and BA.5, currently dominant in the United States. Moderna’s shot will be administered as a 50-microgram dose and Pfizer’s as a 30-microgram dose.

Moderna said on Tuesday that a Phase 2/3 clinical trial on these boosters is now underway. The data submitted to the FDA comes from experiments in mice as well as data from humans using a different booster that was modified to protect against Omicron’s BA.1 strain.

“We have worked closely with the FDA to ensure that Americans have access to Moderna’s updated, bivalent booster, which, if authorized, could provide higher, broader and more durable protection against COVID-19 than currently authorized boosters,” it said. Stefan Bansel, CEO of Moderna.

Next, the FDA will evaluate the data from Moderna and Pfizer and decide whether to authorize the shots. FDA spokeswoman Abigail Capobianco said in an emailed statement to CNN last week, “The FDA will authorize the fall bivalent booster using the full body of available evidence.” “There are data from many millions of individuals who received the prototype component as a booster. For the BA.4/5 component, a combination of non-clinical data obtained in mice, data from earlier variant vaccines (including beta, delta , and omicron BA.1), as well as the safety of the mRNA platform And our extensive knowledge of efficacy will be used to inform this decision.” When shots may become available The White House’s Covid-19 Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha said the updated booster should be available to the public by early-mid September, but it’s ultimately up to the FDA when the shot gets the greenlight. Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks said in an interview. The New York Times On Tuesday, the agency will not hold a meeting of an independent panel of vaccine experts to make a recommendation on whether to authorize updated Covid-19 shots. Marks told the Times that the FDA has “extremely good” data that he is “very confident” that shows the shots are safe and will be effective, although the updated booster’s formulation has not been tested in humans. Independent experts advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its vaccine recommendations are expected to discuss updated Covid-19 vaccines at meetings next week. of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Meetings will be held on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2. The CDC committee usually meets after the vaccine is authorized by the FDA. Shots can be administered only after the CDC recommends it. The updated shots are already in production and states can already order them. The US government has purchased 105 million booster doses of the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and another 66 million updated shots from Moderna. Certain populations are eligible to receive the first and second boosters of existing Covid-19 vaccines. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday on NBC’s Today that the agency is ready to act on updated boosters if the FDA authorizes them, but that people already eligible for the booster shot should get it now. “I would say, there’s never a bad time to go ahead and get your booster if you’re eligible,” Walensky said. “If you’re over 50 and haven’t gotten that second booster, you can go ahead and get it now.”