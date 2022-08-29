Lifestyle Model Anna Nicole Smith: The Tragic Life of America's... Lifestyle Model Anna Nicole Smith: The Tragic Life of America’s Playmate By printveela editor - August 30, 2022 7 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Anna Nicole Smith, originally Vicki Lynn Hogan, was born in 1967 in Mexia, Texas. She is also known as Vicki Lynn Smith and Nikki Hart to some. (L. Cohen/WireImage) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Anna Nicole Smith is an American model, actress and TV personality. In 1993, she won “Playboy” magazine’s “Playmate of the Year”. (Getty Images via Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 1993 “Playboy” playmate Anna Nicole Smith is photographed dressed as Marilyn Monroe. (Lawrence Cottrell/Liaison Agency/Newsmakers) previous Later on Image 4 of 10 Smith dropped out of high school in 1984. She married Billy Smith a year later and the couple divorced in 1993. (Kypros/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 5 of 10 In 1990, Smith smiled with her wedding ring. (Barry King/WireImage) previous Later on Image 6 of 10 In 1994, Smith married 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall. After he died, her court battle for his estate went to the Supreme Court. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 10 Smith at the Video Software Dealers Association in Dallas, Texas in 1995. (Vinny Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 8 of 10 Anna Nicole Smith had two children, son Daniel Wayne Smith and daughter Danielle Birkhead, originally born Hannah Rose Marshall Stern. Danielle was a child from her first marriage to Billy Smith. Larry Birkhead is Danielle’s paternal father. He and Smith were not together at the time of Dannielynn’s birth. Daniel died in 2006. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 9 of 10 Smith in the 2004 Kentucky Derby. Her daughter, Danylyn Birkhead, will attend the derby with her father, Larry Birkhead. (Mike Simons/Getty Images) previous Image 10 of 10 Smith died of an accidental drug overdose in 2007. Her funeral took place on March 2, 2007 in the Bahamas. (Robert Sullivan/AFP via Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleOttawa again refers to the 1977 pipeline treaty in the Line 5 dispute with the US.Next article‘I don’t like Wilpons,’ former Mets star Ray Knight said on Old Timers Day Latest news US NEWSprintveela editor - August 30, 20220Federal schools prioritize ‘political agenda’ while failing ‘millions’ of American children: Betsy DeVos off Video Union-run schools are completely out of touch with the needs...Read more Politicsprintveela editor - August 30, 20220UFOs have made their way into Congress, where legislation to address them is being considered closer Video Congress admits that Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) may exist: Chad...Read more Entertainmentprintveela editor - August 30, 20220Britney Aldean’s comments on gender have been praised and insulted by stars closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...Read more Sportsprintveela editor - August 30, 20220Tattoo safety: What to know about getting inked as Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman recovers from infection closer Video When the day comes when your tattoo doesn't look...Read more - Advertisement - Lifestyleprintveela editor - August 30, 20220K-9 officer killed in the line of duty in Charleston closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 29 Here are...Read more CANADAprintveela editor - August 30, 20220A new report shows that drinking more than 6 drinks a week leads to serious health risks, especially for women. The National Advisory Group has published new recommendations regarding the number of drinks consumed each week and the...Read more Must read US NEWSprintveela editor - August 30, 20220Federal schools prioritize ‘political agenda’ while failing ‘millions’ of American children: Betsy DeVos off Video...Read more Politicsprintveela editor - August 30, 20220UFOs have made their way into Congress, where legislation to address them is being considered closer Video...Read more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Lifestyle K-9 officer killed in the line of duty in Charleston closer Video... printveela editor - August 30, 2022 0 Read more Lifestyle Joe Rogan Tells People Angry Over Covid-19 Restrictions To ‘Vote Republican’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 29, 2022 0 Read more Lifestyle Texas school district adds Narcan to nurses’ offices to combat growing fentanyl crisis: It’s ‘devastating’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 29, 2022 0 Read more Lifestyle Retired doctor returns to lifeguarding after 50 years: ‘One of the best jobs’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 29, 2022 0 Read more Related