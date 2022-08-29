NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Anna Nicole Smith, originally Vicki Lynn Hogan, was born in 1967 in Mexia, Texas. She is also known as Vicki Lynn Smith and Nikki Hart to some. (L. Cohen/WireImage)

  • Playmate Anna Nicole at Playboy's 1993 Playmate of the Year Cocktail Party
    Anna Nicole Smith is an American model, actress and TV personality. In 1993, she won “Playboy” magazine’s “Playmate of the Year”. (Getty Images via Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

  • Anna Nicole Smith in 1993
    1993 “Playboy” playmate Anna Nicole Smith is photographed dressed as Marilyn Monroe. (Lawrence Cottrell/Liaison Agency/Newsmakers)

  • Anne Nicole Smith smiled in 1990
    Smith dropped out of high school in 1984. She married Billy Smith a year later and the couple divorced in 1993. (Kypros/Getty Images)

  • A young Anna Nicole Smith in 1990 Las Vegas
    In 1990, Smith smiled with her wedding ring. (Barry King/WireImage)

  • Anna Nicole Smith
    In 1994, Smith married 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall. After he died, her court battle for his estate went to the Supreme Court. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith wore a pink gown in Dallas, Texas
    Smith at the Video Software Dealers Association in Dallas, Texas in 1995. (Vinny Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith in 2006
    Anna Nicole Smith had two children, son Daniel Wayne Smith and daughter Danielle Birkhead, originally born Hannah Rose Marshall Stern. Danielle was a child from her first marriage to Billy Smith. Larry Birkhead is Danielle’s paternal father. He and Smith were not together at the time of Dannielynn’s birth. Daniel died in 2006. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith at the 2004 Kentucky Derby
    Smith in the 2004 Kentucky Derby. Her daughter, Danylyn Birkhead, will attend the derby with her father, Larry Birkhead. (Mike Simons/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith's funeral grave in the Bahamas
    Smith died of an accidental drug overdose in 2007. Her funeral took place on March 2, 2007 in the Bahamas. (Robert Sullivan/AFP via Getty Images)