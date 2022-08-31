New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Eric Pratt, one of the Moab police, has the praise and support of the city’s new police chief, who was brought in to clean up after a report last year showed Brian Landry hitting Gabby Petito on the city’s main street. department

“He’s actually, obviously, an excellent employee,” Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia, who joined the department after the Petito case, told Fox News Digital.

The chief said he could not comment specifically on the August 12 domestic violence incident due to a pending lawsuit filed by her family earlier this month. But he praised Pratt for the rest of his duties.

“At least when I’ve been here, I’ve been very pleased with his effort and his aptitude,” Garcia said.

Pratt is a veteran cop, who said in a 2019 podcast interview that he served as police chief and corrections officer in Salina, in central Utah.

He was one of two officers at the center of an independent investigation into the Moab Police Department’s handling of a domestic violence call involving Landry and Petito two weeks before her murder in Wyoming. Two US Park Rangers were also on the scene.

Landry was the only FBI suspect in her death and left a handwritten confession.

A witness reported that Laundry slapped and hit Petito outside the Moonflower Co-op, an organic grocery store in the city center, and struggled with her over her phone and her van. Another officer, Daniel Robbins, pulled the couple out of town at the entrance to Arches National Park.

Laundry crashed the vehicle into a curb and later blamed Petito for the accident, claiming she interfered with his control of the steering wheel.

Pratt, a more experienced officer, joined Robbins at the scene and helped interview the couple. The exchange was caught on the bodycams of both officers.

At one point, Pratt prophetically warned that Utah state law requires all domestic violence responses to arrest or cite someone — because not doing so could be deadly.

“You know why the domestic assault code is there. It’s to protect people,” Pratt says. “The reason they don’t give us discretion about these things is because a lot of times women at risk want to go back to their abuser, they just want him to stop, they don’t want to break up, they don’t. They don’t want him to be charged, they want him to go to jail. There’s no will—and then they get treated worse and worse and die.”

Officers downplayed the incident as a “psychological break” and not domestic violence – and separated the couple for the night.

Petito’s subsequent death received widespread national attention and prompted an outside investigation into the Moab incident conducted by Price City Police Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe.

He blamed officials for “inadvertent mistakes” and issued recommendations on how the department should move forward. Despite multiple requests from Fox News Digital, Moab officials have provided no evidence that they followed any of Ratcliffe’s recommendations.

A Moab spokesman said the city could not comment on domestic violence calls because of a pending lawsuit brought by Petito’s parents, who filed a notice of claim earlier this month seeking $50 million in damages, alleging negligence by Moab police in the young woman’s death. .

But city leaders hired Garcia three months ago to lead the department.

“I’m very confident that we’re on a really good path here, we’re already in the next year,” Garcia told Fox News Digital. “I feel really good about where we are.”

Brian Stewart, a lawyer Law firm Parker & McConkeyJi, who is representing her parents in the lawsuit, said the department’s goal for the family is to implement changes that protect future victims.

“The family hopes that Officer Pratt is committed to learning from his experience and the mistakes he made in Gabby’s case,” he said last week. “We hope he has received important training in how to properly respond to domestic violence situations and how to properly apply the law to protect victims like Gabby.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.