One of two Moab police officers who responded to an August 2021 domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Landry, which prompted an independent investigation and a $50 million lawsuit against the department, is now a detective.

Senior officer Eric Pratt was on the scene after police pulled over the laundry on Aug. 12, 2021, according to reports outside Moab’s domestic violence call handling.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page last week showing Pratt at an event wearing a shirt with “Detective E. Pratt” embroidered on it. In a separate post, Helen M. Knight Elementary School thanked city and county officials for hiring Pratt as a school resource officer.

Laundry is believed to have killed and abandoned Petito in the Wyoming wilderness about two weeks before, Moab police pulled him over outside Arches National Park and reported that a man slapped and killed a woman outside a grocery store in the Crossroads town. .

Moab police have released bodycam videos from two officers detailing the encounter, which begins with Laundry slamming Petitto’s Ford Transit van into a curb outside the park.

In bodycam footage of Pratt obtained by Fox News Digital last year, he is heard asking fellow responding officer Daniel Robbins, “How far do you want to go with this?”

“You know why the domestic assault code is there. It’s to protect people,” Pratt continues. “The reason they don’t give us discretion about these things is because a lot of times women at risk want to go back to their abuser, they just want him to stop, they don’t want to break up, they don’t. They don’t want him to be charged, they don’t want him to go to jail. – and then they can be treated worse and worse and die.”

Despite a Utah law requiring someone to be arrested or cited during a domestic response, no such action was taken. Officers described the incident as a “psychic break” without domestic violence – and separated the couple for the night.

Shortly after the bodycam video surfaced, the city of Moab said in a statement that its police department “has clear standards for officer conduct during a potential domestic dispute, and our officers are trained to follow those standards and protocols.”

“At this time, the City of Moab is not aware of any violations of police department policy during this incident,” a spokesman said at the time.

Price Police Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe said in an outside investigation into the Moab Police Department’s handling of the call that Pratt and Officer Daniel Robbins made “inadvertent mistakes” — and issued recommendations on how the department should proceed.

After Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, reported her missing on September 11, 2021, Fox News Digital was the first media outlet to reveal the Moab domestic violence call — in which a witness told police he saw Laundry hitting and slapping Petito and trying to drive away. . Off without her.

Landry instead told police he claimed he took the keys because he was worried Petito was going to drive off and leave him stranded. He claimed he didn’t have a phone and then 40 minutes later, on video, pulled one out of his pocket in front of police. They did not ask him about the discrepancy.

Despite multiple requests from Fox News Digital, the department has not provided any evidence that it has followed through on any of Ratcliffe’s recommendations.

His proposed corrective actions included placing both Pratt and Robbins on probation, sending both for more training, and other reforms for the entire department.

A Moab spokeswoman said the city could not comment on the incident because of a pending lawsuit brought by Petito’s parents, who filed a notice of claim earlier this month seeking $50 million in damages, alleging negligence by Moab police in the young woman’s death.

“We believe these officers were negligent and their negligence contributed to Gabby’s death,” said Brian Stewart, a Salt Lake City-based attorney representing the Petito and Schmidt families. “They didn’t understand the law and didn’t apply the law properly to Gabby’s situation.”

The city has been slow to respond to detailed public records requests detailing Pratt and Robbins’ rank, training and disciplinary actions, among other details.

Moab Police, the former chief and assistant chief, and Pratt and Robbins are named in a notice of claim filed by the Petito-Schmidt family earlier this month in a Utah court.

Landry confessed to the killings in a handwritten note found near his remains in Florida, where the FBI says he shot himself in the head.