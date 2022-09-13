MMIWG Highway of Tears monument is a symbol of honor and hope, defenders say

A Monument to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) has been erected along the Northern BC Road where many of them have gone missing.

On Sunday, dozens of relatives, friends and supporters gathered on the side of Highway 16, known as the “Highway of Tears”, for the opening.

Brenda Wilson-John, whose sister Ramona’s body was found in 1995 near Smithers, British Columbia, was one of those present.

“Most importantly, we have a place that recognizes grief and honors women and lost lives,” said Wilson-John, who helped organize the event.

“They left this world and… it was not their choice. They wanted to be here. They still had goals and they still had dreams that they couldn’t achieve.”

A new monument called “Journey of Hope” is erected along Highway 16, also known as the “Highway of Tears”. (Kate Partridge/CBC)

She said that loved ones gathered at the monument to support each other and help each other to rise.

“There are so many families going through the same situation.”

Thousands of Indigenous women and girls have gone missing or been killed in Canada, many of whom have not been properly investigated by the police.

According to Statistics Canada nearly one in ten Indigenous women were victims of violent crime in 2019, and from 2015 to 2020, the average homicide rate involving Indigenous victims was six times higher than that of non-Indigenous victims.

Highway 16 near Prince George, British Columbia, commonly referred to as the Highway of Tears. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

In 2016, a national MMIWG investigation began, in which Wilson-John was involved.

final report , released three years later, contained over 200 calls for justice. However, advocates said they have been frustrated by the lack of progress since then, including calls for fairness to put in place accountability mechanisms and better data tracking.

The monument in the form of a silhouette of a dancer in front of a large red dress called “Voyage of Hope” was a project initiated by Prince George’s Red Dress Society.

“I feel incredibly blessed that my heart is so full that I can be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Tammy Maze, chairman and founder of the Prince George chapter.

“To take something, a situation that is so terrible, and make something positive out of it for so many people.”

Red dresses have become a symbol of the MMIWG after mestizo artist Jaime Black began hanging them up to draw attention to the issue. Celebrated annually on May 5, Red Dress Day has become a national day of remembrance for these people and a reminder that violence against indigenous women and girls persists.

Meise said she plans to visit the monument regularly to honor the memory of the women and also to feel hope.

“Things are changing. Unfortunately, we still have missing women. It won’t go away, but hopefully educating people and participating in these systematic changes brings awareness. And when you have that awareness, hopefully it brings security.”