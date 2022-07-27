New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Emmett Till A tragic life story is about to hit the big screen.

On Monday, MGM Studios released a trailer for “Till,” which chronicles Till’s abduction and murder at age 14. In Mississippi In 1955

“Til” begins at 60th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center. The exact date is yet to be shared.

After the premiere, the film will hit select theaters on October 14 and go on general release on October 28.

Emmett until the murder was reopened by the government on ‘new information’

“I am very proud and excited to premiere my film ‘Till’ at the 60th New York Film Festival,” director Chinony Chukwu said in a statement on the festival’s website.

She added: “As a filmmaker, it is a pleasure to be supported by NYFF for this special feature and to have the opportunity to screen ‘Til’ for youth across the country.”

Movie stars Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Sean Patrick Thomas.

“Til” showcases a teenage mother’s fight for justice for her son. His mother is played by Danielle Deadwyler and Till by Jalyn Hall.

“Beating my son showed me that no matter what happens to any of us anywhere in the world, it’s good for all of us,” Till’s mother says in the trailer.

Till was accused of making advances and comments towards her by Carolyn Bryant Donham in August 1955 while she was working as a cashier in her family’s store. As Donham charged, this was not tolerated during the Jim-Crow era in the South.

Donham tells of an encounter with her husband, Roy Bryant, that led to the abduction of him and his half-brother, JW Milam, from his uncle’s home. until birth and Raised in Chicago. He was in town visiting relatives for the summer.

Three days after Till’s kidnapping, his mutilated body was found in the muddy Tallahatchie River, weighed down by a cotton gin fan. His left eye was missing, and his right eye was hanging on his cheek. The body was identified only by the ring he was wearing.

Bryant and Milam were acquitted of Till’s murder by an all-white, male jury.

In the 2017 book “The Blood of Emmett Till” published by Duke University professor Timothy B. Tyson, Donham claims to have recanted the allegations against Till after 62 years.

“Nothing that boy did justified what happened to him,” the book quoted her as saying.

Till’s relatives pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reopen the case in 2017 after the book was published. Deborah Watts, Till’s cousin and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, told The Associated Press at the time that it was “fantastic” that the assassination would take another look, but declined to discuss details.

Till’s assassination became a rallying point for the civil rights movement, and the casket in which he was buried is on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.