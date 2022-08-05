New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Crime in US cities is rising at an alarming rate as attackers commit crimes even in broad daylight. An MMA fighter saw a homeless thug charging at people walking down a New York City street and sprang into action.

Ro Malabanan, 44, shared on “America’s Newsroom” Friday how his mixed martial arts training helped him tackle and subdue the assault suspect.

“So whether it’s judo, jiu jitsu or wrestling, I think grappling is the best form to use to subdue someone in a situation,” Malabanan told host Dana Perino.

Manhattan Dr. Pushes Back on Criticism of Mayor Adams’ ‘Crazy’ Bail Reform Laws: ‘Proud of What We’re Doing’

Malabanan was trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing and judo, and his training helped him decide how to subdue a suspect.

The suspect in the attack was charged last week when he ran into several people while walking down a New York City street. A passerby signaled to Malabanan that the suspect was confronting several people in the popular shopping area of ​​Manhattan’s SoHo district.

“I was able to use my training to subdue him. And he was helping to subdue him,” he explained.

As crime continues to rise and New York City wrestles with soft-on-crime policies, Malabanan stresses the importance of self-defense and credits MMA for helping him prepare.

“It’s really great for anyone … if you’re looking to protect yourself,” Malabanan said.

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin revealed at a campaign event last month that he used his black belt self-defense training to fend off an attacker.

Despite Malabanan’s heroic act, the fighter warned against vigilante-style self-defense, especially without proper training.

“I would definitely recommend that you just call the police or scream for help,” offered Malabanan. “Fortunately, I was able to use my training to help.”