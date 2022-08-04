MLB’s Moving Weekend: 5-Game Mets vs. Braves Showdown Could Shift NL’s Balance of Power

It’s time to learn a few things.

If golf has its traditional “moving day” — Saturday, the third round of most tournaments — consider this moving weekend in Major League Baseball. Oh, and a three-, four- or five-game series alone won’t narrow down the 162-game sample enough, especially in August, but five showdown series this weekend will sort out considerable emotional baggage for teams and observers. .

Who’d you get – Steve Cohen’s cash or Atlanta’s oppressive spirit? Over five games at Citi Field, we might find out.

Thinking of trading a mid-rotation starter before the Yankees stretch drive? The Cardinals — and Jordan Montgomery — get an immediate chance to show that this was a fool’s errand.

Are the AL Central pretenders worth our time? And will the Padres’ latest nuclear option — nuking their farm system — get them anything other than the Dodgers’ Hermanito down south?

Let’s explore.

Braves-Mets: Don’t look back

It will be fine.

The Mets have lived in the NL East since April 12, and as they hold a 3 ½-game lead, only the unthinkable — a five-game sweep of the Braves — can change that come Sunday. But it wasn’t so much about the August jockeying as the stare-down, an extended period in the ring for two sparring partners who stared at each other from afar during the first half of nearly every week when the Mets and Braves were solid. June Rampage has been unstoppable since their early championship hangover.

A game to watch: Sunday. Nothing sums up these teams better for the World Series than the matchup of dominant rookie Spencer Strider and recovering ace Jacob de Grom, who is making his second start of the season after missing the first four months of the season with a shoulder strain. .

Along with rookie center fielder Michael Harris, Strider revived a Braves team that was 23-27 and 40-15 on May 31. Strider fears no one: Since June 26, he has posted a 2.06 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 39 ⅓ innings. In that stretch, he threw six shutout innings against both the Dodgers and Cardinals and twice held the Phillies to one run in six-plus innings.

DeGrom was largely dominant, but only pitched five innings in his season debut in Washington. Emerging healthy from back-to-back starts on regular rest is a big enough win for the Mets.

Consequences: The teams meet four more times starting Aug. 15 in Atlanta and not again until the final series of the season.

Padres-Dodgers: Emotional Rescue

The teams met seemingly every week through the first half of 2021, each game an emotional rollercoaster, but ultimately just an exercise in Dodger dominance: They won 12-7 en route to 106 wins over San Diego, the Padres at home. October.

This time, however, the Padres are bringing Soto to the party and have a firm grip on a wild-card spot, focused on moving up the slot and gaining home-field advantage in that best-of-three round. The Dodgers? Nothing will cut into their 11 ½-game division lead, though it’s nice to get back on top of their “rivals” ahead of a potential playoff matchup.

A game to watch: Sunday. It’s on national TV, the last little bit of Sunday Night Baseball real estate that can command the attention of a sports nation, and the perfect time to see Soto on the field where he won last month’s Home Run Derby. Any Padres playoff run will follow a path cleared by pitchers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, and the veteran Darvish will receive the ball.

Consequences: Six more meetings at Petco Park and another three-game series in a month at Dodger Stadium. August Note 29-Sept. 14, when the Padres played 11 of 14 against the Dodgers, Giants and Mariners, an extended test for their revamped roster.

Yankees-Cardinals: You again?

The Yankees’ No. 4 starter three days ago is now wondering what he deserves to fall from a 70-36 playoff shoe-in to 55-48, which will spice up a very fun blue blood interleague showdown. Wild card position.

No, Jordan Montgomery’s revenge game might not lead to a limited Netflix series, but a strong performance against the club that traded him despite mostly quality innings should spark some excitement in New York.

A game to watch: Saturday. Is Montgomery the guy who has given New York seven quality starts in his last 13 outings, including a 6 ⅓-inning, two-run performance at the hated Astros on July 21? Or is he headed for decline, likely to be cut from any playoff roster, and are the Yankees better off without him? Montgomery, traded for injured Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, has an immediate opportunity to prove them wrong.

Consequences: The Cardinals will battle a bully of a game this weekend, with their division and wild card fate determined by their ability to knock over a few tomato cans: just seven games left against Milwaukee and 29 of their last 54 against the Reds, Pirates, Cubs and Nationals.

Blue Jays-Twins: Open the presents

Minnesota’s low-key but effective trade deadline — adding starter Tyler Mahle, All-Star closer Jorge Lopez and reliever Michael Fulmer — may have been one of the most impactful in the game. As is often the case, the AL Central resembled a pillow fight, but the 55-49 Twins set out to build one- and two-game leads over the Guardians and White Sox, who zipped, zeroed, almost at the deadline. .

A game to watch: Friday. It’s former Twin Jose Berrios against Mahle and Minnesota’s prime chance to prove they’ve “won” the past two trade deadlines. The Twins’ 2021 struggles prompted the trade of Berrios, who has been dominant at times in Toronto, but overall now has a full season in Toronto – 33 starts – to a 4.53 ERA. The Blue Jays signed him to a seven-year, $131 million extension after spending Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson to acquire him.

Mahle, a former Cincinnati Red, can be similarly inconsistent, but the Twins have the swing-and-miss stuff (114 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings) that the Twins lacked during their two decades of playoff futility. Now he’s had his “welcome to the pennant race” moment.

Consequences: The Blue Jays are playing better than almost any wild card hopeful and are aiming to fend off Seattle for home-field advantage in the best-of-three round. A 19-game gauntlet through Aug. 23 against the Astros, Giants, Red Sox, White Sox, Yankees and Guardians — a season-defining one for the Twins — lurks.

Astros-Guardians: Football Season?

Seems like a lot of Cleveland sports fans Ready to embrace Deshaun Watson Despite the mountain climbs on him. There is a possibility that the audience will not be distracted by the soon-to-be contending baseball team.

Are the Guardians legitimate contenders or just treading water at 54-50? The lack of movement from the front office may indicate they believe it’s the latter. Four games against the class of the AL could prove that.

A game to watch: Thursday. Justin Verlander vs. Zach Plesak is an overmatch in the truest sense of the word, but provides a barometer for the games Cleveland must win to stay in this one — the odds are significantly tilted against them.

Consequences: While the Astros fine tune and figure out how to enjoy a first-round bye, Cleveland won’t chase the Twins straight until seven games into September. The Guardians better not be buried this weekend to begin a two-month treacherous final season.