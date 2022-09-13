MLB’s All-Breakthrough Team: Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Strider to become stars in 2022

Every year, a few weeks before fall sets in, the collective mindset of fantasy baseball managers begins to shift. And the boys of summer pass the spotlight to the gladiators of the gridiron.

But that doesn’t mean we can forget about our fantasy baseball teams. As my fellow LABR and Tout Wars competitor (and Xperts Fantasy League partner) Ian Conn always says, football season is the best time to beat next season’s baseball opponents.

With this in mind, it’s time to unveil our all-breakthrough team. These are the players May have thoughts back in MarchBut their performances significantly increased their values ​​in the following season.

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Oakland A. First of all, the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman looks like a rising star, but he already has high expectations before he even makes his MLB debut. Murphy, 27, became the 15th catcher In the NFBC drafts this seasonFurthermore he ranks in the top six in homers, RBI and runs scored.

Second Winner: William Contreras, Atlanta Braves.

First base

CJ Krahn, Colorado Rockies. Power was never an issue for Cron. (Witness the 504-foot home run he hit last week, second in the Statcast era.)

Skeptics wondered about his ability to play on the field, especially after undergoing major knee surgery two years ago. But with two healthy seasons in Colorado under his belt, career highs in runs (73), RBI (95) and most likely homers (28) – plus a universal DH – Krahn’s status with the Rockies is solid. At the age of 32.

Second Winner: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers.

Second base

Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians. Gimenez, 24, has blossomed into a 20-20 (with 16 homers and 18 steals through Sunday) .300 hitter. He needs just two more appearances at shortstop to retain fantasy eligibility at both positions next season. Acquiring Gimenez and Amed Rosario (No. 24 shortstop) for Francisco Lindor two years ago now looks like a deal with excellent building blocks for a dynamic dynasty league GM’s future.

Second Winner: Vaughn Grissom, Atlanta Braves.

Shortstop

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves. Swanson had a very good 2021 (.248, 27 HR, 88 RBI), but despite his pedigree and durability, he was the 18th shortstop off the board this spring. He’s taken his overall game to an even higher level this season – maintaining his power while improving his batting average by 35 points and breaking his previous career high in stolen bases with 17. Among shortstops, only Tre Turner is ahead of him in fantasy value. A free agent this winter, he’ll be a top pick no matter where he plays.

Runner Up: Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles and Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros.

Third base

Jose Miranda, Minnesota Twins. After slugging 30 homers in the minors a year ago, Miranda’s bat is clearly ready for the majors. The Twins’ injury problems opened the door and the 24-year-old stepped onto the big stage, hitting .275 with 14 homers and leading the club in RBI. Despite his defensive limitations, Miranda has played well enough to qualify for both corner infield spots next season.

Second Winner: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies.

Outfield

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners. Entering the season the consensus no. 1 prospect, Rodriguez is no lock to make Seattle’s Opening Day roster. Still, drafters weren’t sure how much of an impact he could make as a 21-year-old with no more experience than Class AA, taking him as the 62nd outfielder in average (230 overall).

Elite talent has a way of forcing the issue. Rodriguez posted a .205/.284/.260 slash line in April, but managed to steal nine bases in nine attempts. After a while, his power caught up with his speed, to the point where he became the first member of the 25-homer, 25-steal club this season. (By Sunday, he needed another stolen base.)

In keeper formats with minor league rosters, Rodriguez is almost certainly unavailable on draft day. But his immediate rise to potential first-round status next season puts him ahead of overachievers like Taylor Ward, Adolis Garcia, Anthony Santander and Jake McCarthy — and another rising star in Atlanta.

Second Winner: Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves.

A starting pitcher

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves. We seem to have a pattern here. After throwing just 3 ⅓ innings above the Class AA level, Strider earned a spot in Atlanta’s bullpen out of spring training. Pitching mostly in low-leverage situations at first, he opened eyes with a May 6 performance in which he struck out eight in four shutout innings.

Strider, 23, got his first start a month later and has been a fixture in the rotation ever since. With a 2.69 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, he has five games with double-digit strikeouts — including a season-high 16 over eight scoreless frames against Colorado on Sept. 1. That kind of upside (13.6 K/9) could get him involved. A third – maybe second – round of drafts next season.

Runner Up: Zach Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks; Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers; George Kirby, Seattle Mariners; Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees.

A relief pitcher

Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles. Why would the Orioles part ways with Jorge Lopez at the trade deadline? Because they know they have a future stud in Bautista. August Since assuming the role on the 2nd, Bautista has converted all nine of his save opportunities with a 1.53 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 24/3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 ⅔ innings. Adding to his value, Bautista doesn’t mind pitching on back-to-back days or going more than one inning at a time.

Second Winner: Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals.

