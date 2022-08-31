New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Major League Baseball will make its first trip to Mexico City next year as the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants play a two-game series next season.

It will be the fourth MLB Series played in the country, with games also played in 1996, 1998, 2018 and 2019.

It will be the first time Major League Baseball has played outside the United States or Canada since 2019, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a two-game set in London.

MLB also played games in Japan, Puerto Rico and Australia.

It will be three years since the Mexico City series. MLB was supposed to move to Mexico City in 2020, but a COVID-shortened season ruined the usual schedule. The Padres are set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks first.

The NBA returns to Mexico City for the second time on Dec. 17 when the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat play a game there. There are two NBA games there in 2019.

The NFL has three games there and will return in 2022 with a San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals matchup on Nov. 21.

The games will be held on 29 and 30 April 2023 at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium.