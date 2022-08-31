closer
Major League Baseball will make its first trip to Mexico City next year as the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants play a two-game series next season.

It will be the fourth MLB Series played in the country, with games also played in 1996, 1998, 2018 and 2019.

A general view of Diablos Rojos fans at the stadium during the second match of the playoffs series between the Diablos Rojos and Quintana Roo Tigres of the Mexican Baseball League at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium on August 8, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.

(Future Publishing via Ricardo Flores/Ipix Group/Getty Images)

It will be the first time Major League Baseball has played outside the United States or Canada since 2019, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a two-game set in London.

MLB also played games in Japan, Puerto Rico and Australia.

A general view of the new Diablos Rojos Stadium during a friendly game between the San Diego Padres and the Diablos Rojos at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. The game was held as part of the opening ceremony of the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, now the newest to play baseball in Mexico.

(Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Smoke forces postpone NBA game in Mexico City

It will be three years since the Mexico City series. MLB was supposed to move to Mexico City in 2020, but a COVID-shortened season ruined the usual schedule. The Padres are set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks first.

The NBA returns to Mexico City for the second time on Dec. 17 when the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat play a game there. There are two NBA games there in 2019.

The NFL has three games there and will return in 2022 with a San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals matchup on Nov. 21.

A general view of the stadium before the match between Olmecas de Tabasco and Diablos Rojos as part of Liga Mexicana de Baseball 2019 at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium on April 19, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

(Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

The games will be held on 29 and 30 April 2023 at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium.