MLB trade deadline: Nationals GM Juan Soto in talks with ‘several teams’ about deal

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo has publicly clarified that megastar left fielder Juan Soto is available for a trade after Soto rejected a record 15-year, $440 million offer earlier this month.

In a radio interview Audacity’s 106.7 The Fan On Wednesday, Rizzo insisted that the Nationals could be patient with Soto’s rights because he has another 2 ½ years under contract control.

“We’ve been in conversations with Juan Soto, with a number of teams that I think have real interest in him,” Rizzo said in an interview, adding that he wouldn’t handicap whether a team would trade Soto before the Aug. 2 deadline.

“I’ll say this: We’ve got to get the deal we want that makes the most sense, that gives us the opportunity to quickly become a championship organization without trading him. That’s it in a nutshell.”

This comes nearly two months since Rizzo appeared on the same radio station and said, “We’re not trading Juan Soto.”

More: Seven potential landing spots for Nationals All-Star outfielder Juan Soto

Buy or Sell?: Five struggling MLB teams are stuck in the middle as the trade deadline approaches

Talk of the town: After turning down $440 million, Juan Soto’s ($500M?) future is up for debate at the MLB All-Star Game.

Soto, 23, is widely considered one of the best young talents in baseball. After a slow start to the season, Soto has recently picked up his power hitting and is averaging .245 at the plate with 20 home runs and 45 RBI. He leads MLB with 83 walks and was named to his second All-Star Game earlier this month. He beat Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez to win the home run derby.

While the most recent contract Soto turned down was the largest in baseball history, it only made Soto the 20th highest paid player with an average annual salary of $29.33 million. Max Scherzer of the New York Mets was the highest paid player this year with a salary of $43.3 million in the first year of his three-year contract.

Soto also previously rejected a 13-year, $350 million offer in February.

“It was the ultimate respectful interaction with Juan,” Rizzo said in the interview. “We’ve made him several offers. We’ve made sure we want him here for the rest of his career. It’s business. It’s not personal. It’s business. He has the right to go to free agency, to decline contracts and that kind of thing.

NFL record predictions: How many wins, losses for all 32 teams? Wanted: Star Power, Rivals, Villains. Track races are on the rise in popularity in the United States. ‘Say Her Name:’ As the Free Britney Griner Movement Gains Momentum, Is Her Homecoming Enough? NFL record predictions: How many wins, losses for all 32 teams?Wanted: Star Power, Rivals, Villains. Track races are on the rise in popularity in the United States.‘Say Her Name:’ As the Free Britney Griner Movement Gains Momentum, Is Her Homecoming Enough? Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

“I respect that as a player who has earned that right. But I have nothing to do with the players, we are man to man and we discuss face to face. And when we offered Juan this contract with the knowledge of his agent, when the contract was rejected we told him, ‘We have to explore all our options. ‘ and that’s what we’ve always said.”

Soto previously indicated that he and his agent, Scott Boras, have discussed their options and are making a final decision to enter free agency.

in An appearance on “The Show” podcastBoras explains why Soto turned down Washington’s most recent offer.

“He’s really set himself apart to be in a very small group in major-league history of performance levels,” Boras said in the episode. “So they have the highest order of average annual values ​​and yet the proposal puts him … well below the top group, in the 15 or 20 range. Obviously that makes the contract really untenable.”

As news spread that Soto was rejecting Washington’s offers, fans of opposing teams were preparing for a Soto sweepstakes; During Tuesday night’s 4-1 Nationals win in Los Angeles, fans at Dodger Stadium chanted “Future Dodger!” And fanned Soto in his first at-bat.

Washington’s win snapped Los Angeles’ 11-game winning streak.

Soto will make $17.1 million this year and wants a contract that pays him at least $40 million annually. Sure, if he hits free agency in two years, he’ll be the first $500 million player.

“Again, am I upset with Juan Soto for doing that? No,” Rizzo said on 106.7 The Fan about Soto turning down Washington’s offer. “I’ve known that kid since he was 15 years old. I know he’s as good as anybody in the world, as good as his agency, as good as his teammates. I’ve been with him for a long time and he’s one of them. The most amazing players I’ve ever seen and I respect the choices he’s made. . . Again, it’s not personal against Mike Rizzo or the Washington Nationals. It’s business.”

Contributing: Bob Nightengale, Associated Press