The New York Yankees made a move to beef up their pitching staff and their bullpen on Monday before the trade deadline.

The Yankees acquired right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics for left-handed pitchers JP Sears and Kevin Waldychuk, right-handed pitcher Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.

Montas, 29, is in his sixth season with Oakland. In 19 starts this season, he has a 3.18 ERA with 109 strikeouts. He earned American League Cy Young Award votes last season, finishing sixth for the award.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trivino celebrates after the A's beat the Houston Astros on July 26, 2022 in Oakland, California.

Trivino, a 30-year-old relief pitcher, is in his fifth season with the A’s. This season, he appeared in 39 games but had a 6.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Oakland received some young players in return.

Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas walks to the dugout after pitching against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning on July 21, 2022 in Oakland, California.

Sears, 26, made his debut with the Yankees this year. In seven games, he has a 2.05 ERA in those games. He appeared in 11 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Waldychuk, 24, made 17 starts this season between Scranton/Wilkes Barre and Double-A Somerset.

Medina, 23, has been in the minor leagues for about six seasons. He pitched mostly for Somerset this season, recording a 3.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts. Bowman, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, is the only batter under contract. He played at Single-A Hudson Valley this season and batted .217 with eight homers.

New York Yankees pitcher JP Sears delivers during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros on July 21, 2022, in Houston.

The Yankees entered Monday at 69-34 — the best record in baseball. Oakland is 39-65 and sits in last place in the American League West division.

