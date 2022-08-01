New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees made a move to beef up their pitching staff and their bullpen on Monday before the trade deadline.

The Yankees acquired right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics for left-handed pitchers JP Sears and Kevin Waldychuk, right-handed pitcher Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.

Montas, 29, is in his sixth season with Oakland. In 19 starts this season, he has a 3.18 ERA with 109 strikeouts. He earned American League Cy Young Award votes last season, finishing sixth for the award.

Trivino, a 30-year-old relief pitcher, is in his fifth season with the A’s. This season, he appeared in 39 games but had a 6.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Oakland received some young players in return.

Sears, 26, made his debut with the Yankees this year. In seven games, he has a 2.05 ERA in those games. He appeared in 11 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Waldychuk, 24, made 17 starts this season between Scranton/Wilkes Barre and Double-A Somerset.

Medina, 23, has been in the minor leagues for about six seasons. He pitched mostly for Somerset this season, recording a 3.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts. Bowman, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, is the only batter under contract. He played at Single-A Hudson Valley this season and batted .217 with eight homers.

The Yankees entered Monday at 69-34 — the best record in baseball. Oakland is 39-65 and sits in last place in the American League West division.