The Minnesota Twins acquired All-Star closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Instead, the Orioles received right-handed pitchers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez and left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas.

Lopez posted a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 saves to go along with a 4-6 record. Lopez was a starter throughout his career with the Royals and Orioles before moving to the bullpen in late August of last year.

Since Lopez’s move to the bullpen, he has posted a 1.75 ERA over 56 ⅔ innings.

The Twins hold a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and will slot Lopez into the bullpen, which ranks 13th in the league with a 3.84 bullpen ERA.

Although Lopez is struggling with a 4.76 ERA over 12 appearances in July, he still makes a difference in the Twins’ bullpen.

The Orioles are having a breakout season as they continue to rebuild. They are 52-51 and fourth in the AL East and 2.5 games behind the Mariners for the second wild card spot in the American League.

However, the Orioles traded fan-favorite Trey Mancini and now Lopez.

The Orioles are trading from an area of ​​strength. Their bullpen has been key to their success this year. The Orioles have the 4th best bullpen ERA in baseball with a 3.03 ERA and have several options to replace Lopez as the closer.

The Orioles face the Texas Rangers in their first game post-trade deadline, while the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers.