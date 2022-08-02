New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Trey Mancini has become the most important and inspirational figure for the Baltimore Orioles over the past two seasons.

The first baseman has emerged as a solid batter for the Orioles after finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2017. His 2020 season was derailed a week before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the sports world. the year

Mancini had a malignant tumor removed from his colon in March 2020, and a month later he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and began chemotherapy. By the end of that year, he announced he would return to the Orioles in 2021.

He hit 21 home runs and batted .255 with a .758 OPS and was named the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year.

It’s no wonder why he had to bid an emotional farewell to the city where he got his start on Monday.

Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays.

Houston received minor league lefty Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay in the deal. The Astros dealt outfielder Jose Cirini to the Rays and righty Chaise McDermott to the Orioles.

While speaking to the media, Mancini thanked the Orioles’ medical staff and the doctors at Johns Hopkins who helped him with cancer.

“I think they saved my life,” he said, via MLB.com.

Mancini will now compete for the World Series with the Astros. Houston entered Monday at 67-36 atop the American League West division.