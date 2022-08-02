New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Christian Vazquez had a strange night before Monday’s Boston Red Sox game against the Houston Astros.

Vazquez spoke to reporters on the grounds of Minute Maid Park. A reporter asked if he had been traded to the Astros.

“I think so, yes,” he replied.

He said he understood the moves Boston was making about “business,” and a reporter was about to ask him another question when a Red Sox public relations official pulled him into the clubhouse.

He was seen saying goodbye to his fellow Redsox teammates before speaking to reporters.

All Vazquez had to do was walk the tunnel to the other side of the field. In return, the Red Sox received minor leaguers Emmanuel Valdez, an infielder, and Villar Abreu, an outfielder.

The 31-year-old catcher played in 84 games this season for Boston.

He hit .282 with a .759 OPS. He hit eight home runs and drove in 42 runs.

Hours before the Vazquez deal, the Astros acquired slugger Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox also made a move before the Vazquez trade. The team acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, either for a player to be named later or for cash considerations.