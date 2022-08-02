closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Christian Vazquez had a strange night before Monday’s Boston Red Sox game against the Houston Astros.

Vazquez spoke to reporters on the grounds of Minute Maid Park. A reporter asked if he had been traded to the Astros.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez hits a double to score JD Martinez during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox’s Christian Vazquez hits a double to score JD Martinez during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Boston.
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

“I think so, yes,” he replied.

He said he understood the moves Boston was making about “business,” and a reporter was about to ask him another question when a Red Sox public relations official pulled him into the clubhouse.

He was seen saying goodbye to his fellow Redsox teammates before speaking to reporters.

All Vazquez had to do was walk the tunnel to the other side of the field. In return, the Red Sox received minor leaguers Emmanuel Valdez, an infielder, and Villar Abreu, an outfielder.

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez gestures after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox’s Christian Vazquez gestures after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Austin Riley inked a huge extension with the Braves, marking a franchise record

The 31-year-old catcher played in 84 games this season for Boston.

He hit .282 with a .759 OPS. He hit eight home runs and drove in 42 runs.

Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham, #28, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Donovan Solano during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham, #28, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Donovan Solano during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Hours before the Vazquez deal, the Astros acquired slugger Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Red Sox also made a move before the Vazquez trade. The team acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, either for a player to be named later or for cash considerations.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.