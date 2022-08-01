MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Live Updates, Rumors On Juan Soto, Latest Deals News

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline isn’t until Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, but some big deals have already been made.

On Friday, the Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for four prospects. The Reds sent outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty relief pitcher Philip Diehl to the New York Mets for multiple prospects.

The New York Yankees made their first big pre-trade deadline move when they acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

What other deals can be made as the countdown to the deadline continues? USA TODAY Sports provides updates on all the key trades.

Under-the-radar trade candidates

From Nightengale’s Notebook, a USA TODAY Sports subscriber-only MLB feature:

Outfielder Trey Mancini, Orioles: The Orioles shouldn’t trade him. He meant so much to the organization and this was a team that surprised everyone by hovering around .500. However, baseball is a cold-hearted business.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Angels: He no longer throws hitters away with his fastball. He is not considered an ace or number 2 pitcher. But, oh, did he learn to pitch with his off-speed stuff. He would be a good No. 3 starter for any contender.

Starting pitcher Jose Urquidi, Astros: The Astros are so deep they don’t really need him. He has a career 3.66 ERA, became arbitration eligible for the first time this winter and has postseason experience. He is offered in package deals for a slugger.

– Bob Nightengale, USA Today Sports

The relief market loses a potential trade chip

Daniel Beard of the Colorado Rockies is the current closer who definitely won’t be traded at the deadline. Beard, who has a 3-3 record with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season, signed a two-year extension Saturday that will keep him in Colorado through the 2024 season.

Among those who could be dealt before Tuesday’s deadline: Orioles’ Jorge Lopez, Tigers’ Gregory Soto, Marlins’ Tanner Scott, Pirates’ David Bednar and Cubs’ David Robertson.