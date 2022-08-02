MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Latest Rumors, Live Updates on Deals; Will Juan Soto be traded?

Tension is building as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaches today at 6pm ET. There are already several big names on the move – and no doubt more to come.

On Monday, Josh Hader was traded to the San Diego Padres, Frankie Montas to the New York Yankees and Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros.

Will Juan Soto be next? The bidding war for the All-Star outfielder has reached the Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Yankees land Frankie Montas, improved everywhere

The New York Yankees have been sitting in the baseball world all season, but they’ve been far more worried about their team than they’ve publicly revealed.

So, what did they do?

The Cincinnati Reds grabbed Oakland A’s ace Frankie Montas on Monday when they couldn’t get ace Luis Castillo. They sent Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego, but acquired Oakland closer Lou Trivino in the Montas trade. They also acquired Cubs rookie reliever Scott Efros. They were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals last week.

– Bob Nightengale, USA Today Sports

The Brewers think they can still win without Josh Hader

The Milwaukee Brewers informed teams in early July that four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader was available, believing they could still win the NL Central without him, but warned the asking price would be steep.

Well, they will soon find out if they were right in their prediction, trading Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday for Trevor Rogers, starter Dinelson Lamett, pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esturi Ruiz.

“It’s hard to trade good players on good teams, and that’s certainly the case with Josh,” Brewers president David Stearns said. “We also recognize that in order to give our organization the best chance for continued competitiveness, to avoid the extended periods that many organizations experience, we have to make decisions that are not easy.”

– Bob Nightengale, USA Today Sports

The 2022 Tigers shouldn’t be sellers. How it all went wrong.

There was a time long ago when the Detroit Tigers envisioned a very different approach at the 2022 trade deadline — Tuesday at 6 p.m., two hours before they played the Twins in Minnesota.

On paper the Tigers lined up to compete. But on the field, due to numerous injuries and poor performances, the Tigers had the third-worst record in the AL and the offense – averaging 3.21 runs per game – was the worst in baseball history.

“I’m trying to make sure our guys realize we’re in this situation,” Hinch said. “We have to deal with the consequences of pressure, anxiety, curiosity and the reality that if I’m out there and I have a club where I’m competing, there’s some pieces I’d want here as well.”

– Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press