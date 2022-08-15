New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Major League Baseball announced its postseason schedule on Monday, with the World Series being played on its latest date in history.

The National League and American League wild card series will begin on October 7. The series is best-of-breed with the winners moving into the surrounding division. A third game of the series will be played on October 9 if necessary. Games will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2.

In the new format, the top two teams in each league receive byes to the division series. The third best team plays the last wild card team. The remaining two wild card teams will face each other.

FOX, FS1 and TBS carry the National League and American League Division Series. The first game of the division series will be played on October 11 for both leagues. Game 5 of the NLDS will be on October 16th, with Game 5 of the ALDS on October 17th if necessary.

FOX, FS1 and TBS also broadcast the National League and American League Championship Series. The NLCS begins on October 18th and the ALCS begins on October 19th. If the series were to go the distance, they would end on October 25 and October 26 respectively.

FOX will host the World Series. Game 1 will be played on October 28 and Game 7 will be played on November 5. This will be the 25th time FOX has televised the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are recent World Series champions.

Last year, the Braves’ six-game winning streak against the Houston Astros ended on Nov. 2. The coronavirus-affected 2020 season of the World Series ended on October 27. And the Nationals ended their World Series streak on October 30, 2019. .