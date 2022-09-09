New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB will recognize the minor league players union with the MLB Players Association.

The timeline on this issue is already moving fast. But now that Manfred says the league will voluntarily recognize it, ESPN says the timeline will move even faster.

Aug. On the 29th, it was announced that the MLBPA had launched a campaign to unionize minor league players. Union authorization cards were sent to the minor leagues to form a separate bargaining unit from the big league players after the union’s executive board unanimously approved such an initiative.

“The minor leagues represent the future of our game and the elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans across the country deserve fair wages and working conditions,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said in an official statement. “They are an important part of our brotherhood, and we want to help them achieve their goals on and off the field.”

The MLBPA declined the league’s offer for the international draft

Authorization cards were sent to between 5,000 and 6,000 minor league players, and the MLBPA received the percentage of support it needed to move forward with a petition to the National Labor Relations Board to ask for a new union.

“This generation of minor league players has demonstrated an unprecedented ability to address workplace issues with a collective voice,” said Harry Marino, outgoing executive director of Advocates for the Minor Leaguers.

The MLB Players Association says Rule 2023 affects the ‘integrity of the game’

The MLBPA has been negotiating rules for major league players and those with minor league options since 1981.

It comes as MLB announced three new rule changes for the 2023 season, including defensive shifts, a pitch clock and a ban on large bases.