MLB Power Rankings: Mets, Braves meet again as Phillies sweep in roller-coaster NL East

Just over a week after a five-game series in New York, the Mets and Atlanta Braves face off for four more starting Monday, a crucial set that could help decide who wins the National League East.

The Mets held a 5 ½-game lead into Monday and have won four of five at Citi Field. The Braves haven’t lost a game since last week, winning six in a row and taking 1 ½ games.

New York took two of three over the weekend from the Philadelphia Phillies, who won seven of eight to keep a firm grip on the NL’s third wild-card spot. They will reunite for another four this coming weekend in Philadelphia.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week:

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

Dustin May, out since May 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, is set to return next week.

2. Houston Astros (–)

Alex Bregman hit .333 (28-for-84) with a 1.001 OPS after the All-Star break.

3. New York Mets (–)

Francisco Lindor broke Jose Reyes’ single-season franchise SS record with his 82nd in 2022.

4. New York Yankees (–)

The team’s .221 average in August ranked in the bottom half of the AL.

5. Atlanta Braves (–)

Riding a six-game winning streak into a big four-game set vs. the Mets at Truist Park.

6. Philadelphia Phillies (+3)

10 of the Phillies’ next 14 games were against the Reds and the Pirates.

7. San Diego Padres (-1)

With the PED suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. will officially miss his entire age-23 season.

8. St. Louis Cardinals (–)

With two homers against the Brewers on Sunday, Albert Pujols entered the week with 689 in his career.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (-2)

Jose Berrios has given up an AL-worst 26 home runs in his 23 starts.

10. Seattle Mariners (-)

George Kirby has a 2.18 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just three walks in his last four starts.

11. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

Trevor Rosenthal, acquired from the Giants, is close to beginning a rehab assignment.

12. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

Drew Rasmussen pitched a perfect game in the ninth inning against Baltimore on Sunday.

13. Cleveland Guardians (+2)

After winning seven of eight, Cleveland entered Monday with a 2 ½-game lead in the AL Central.

14. Baltimore Orioles (–)

Anthony Santander (.30 batting average 341) and Jorge Mateo (.338) are on fire.

15. Minnesota Twins (-4)

Fading in the playoff race, the Twins must win a seven-game homestand vs. the Royals, Rangers.

16. Chicago White Sox (–)

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .351 with a .999 OPS in his last 15 games.

17. San Francisco Giants (+1)

Entering Week six games out of the NL’s third wild-card spot.

18. Boston Red Sox (-1)

The wild card is only 4 ½ games out, but there are three other teams ahead of them.

19. Texas Rangers (–)

Corey Seager has already tied his career high with 26 home runs.

20. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

A tough week ahead with series against the Giants and Cardinals.

21. Miami Marlins (-1)

Edward Cabrera has tossed 10 ⅔ scoreless innings in his first two starts since IL.

22. Los Angeles Angels (+1)

Injured Mike Trout will take batting practice and face live pitching in the coming days.

23. Colorado Rockies (-1)

Shortstop Jose Iglesias is hitting .368 over his last 30 games.

24. Chicago Cubs (–)

“It’s not the kind of baseball Cubs fans deserve,” said owner Tom Ricketts told ESPN.

25. Cincinnati Reds (–)

Joey Votto on Nick Lodo: “In my opinion, he has more potential than any of our young starters.”

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

Right-hander Mitch Keller has a 2.45 ERA over his last five starts.

27. Detroit Tigers (-1)

General manager Al Avila was fired after seven seasons.

28. Kansas City Royals (–)

They’ve been hitting .500 ball the last two months.

29. Oakland Athletics (–)

Jed Lowry was recruited for assignment by Oakland.

30. Washington Nationals (–)