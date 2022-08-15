MLB Power Rankings: Mets, Braves meet again as Phillies sweep in roller-coaster NL East

Just over a week after a five-game series in New York, the Mets and Atlanta Braves face off for four more starting Monday, a crucial set that could help decide who wins the National League East.
The Mets held a 5 ½-game lead into Monday and have won four of five at Citi Field. The Braves haven’t lost a game since last week, winning six in a row and taking 1 ½ games.
New York took two of three over the weekend from the Philadelphia Phillies, who won seven of eight to keep a firm grip on the NL’s third wild-card spot. They will reunite for another four this coming weekend in Philadelphia.
Here's how USA TODAY Sports' eight-person panel voted this week:
1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)
- Dustin May, out since May 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, is set to return next week.
2. Houston Astros (–)
- Alex Bregman hit .333 (28-for-84) with a 1.001 OPS after the All-Star break.
3. New York Mets (–)
- Francisco Lindor broke Jose Reyes’ single-season franchise SS record with his 82nd in 2022.
4. New York Yankees (–)
- The team’s .221 average in August ranked in the bottom half of the AL.
5. Atlanta Braves (–)
- Riding a six-game winning streak into a big four-game set vs. the Mets at Truist Park.
6. Philadelphia Phillies (+3)
- 10 of the Phillies’ next 14 games were against the Reds and the Pirates.
7. San Diego Padres (-1)
- With the PED suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. will officially miss his entire age-23 season.
8. St. Louis Cardinals (–)
- With two homers against the Brewers on Sunday, Albert Pujols entered the week with 689 in his career.
9. Toronto Blue Jays (-2)
- Jose Berrios has given up an AL-worst 26 home runs in his 23 starts.
10. Seattle Mariners (-)
- George Kirby has a 2.18 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just three walks in his last four starts.
11. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)
- Trevor Rosenthal, acquired from the Giants, is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
12. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)
- Drew Rasmussen pitched a perfect game in the ninth inning against Baltimore on Sunday.
13. Cleveland Guardians (+2)
- After winning seven of eight, Cleveland entered Monday with a 2 ½-game lead in the AL Central.
14. Baltimore Orioles (–)
- Anthony Santander (.30 batting average 341) and Jorge Mateo (.338) are on fire.
15. Minnesota Twins (-4)
- Fading in the playoff race, the Twins must win a seven-game homestand vs. the Royals, Rangers.
16. Chicago White Sox (–)
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .351 with a .999 OPS in his last 15 games.
17. San Francisco Giants (+1)
- Entering Week six games out of the NL’s third wild-card spot.
18. Boston Red Sox (-1)
- The wild card is only 4 ½ games out, but there are three other teams ahead of them.
19. Texas Rangers (–)
- Corey Seager has already tied his career high with 26 home runs.
20. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)
- A tough week ahead with series against the Giants and Cardinals.
21. Miami Marlins (-1)
- Edward Cabrera has tossed 10 ⅔ scoreless innings in his first two starts since IL.
22. Los Angeles Angels (+1)
- Injured Mike Trout will take batting practice and face live pitching in the coming days.
23. Colorado Rockies (-1)
- Shortstop Jose Iglesias is hitting .368 over his last 30 games.
24. Chicago Cubs (–)
- “It’s not the kind of baseball Cubs fans deserve,” said owner Tom Ricketts told ESPN.
25. Cincinnati Reds (–)
- Joey Votto on Nick Lodo: “In my opinion, he has more potential than any of our young starters.”
26. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)
- Right-hander Mitch Keller has a 2.45 ERA over his last five starts.
27. Detroit Tigers (-1)
- General manager Al Avila was fired after seven seasons.
28. Kansas City Royals (–)
- They’ve been hitting .500 ball the last two months.
29. Oakland Athletics (–)
- Jed Lowry was recruited for assignment by Oakland.
30. Washington Nationals (–)
- Shortstop CJ Abrams (Soto trade) was called up after Luis Garcia’s injury.