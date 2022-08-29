MLB Power Rankings: LA Dodgers look unbeatable in September as they look to break club record

With an 88-38 record entering Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers were 7½ games better than the second-best team in baseball.

The NL West leaders (through 19½ games) are 28-8 since the All-Star break and are on track to break the franchise record of 106 wins in both 2019 (NLDS loss) and 2021 (NLCS loss).

In the second half, Mookie Betts is hitting .313 with a 1.003 OPS and Julio Urias is 6-1 with a 1.05 ERA in seven starts.

They head to New York this week for a three-game series against the Mets (82-47), who are tied with the Houston Astros for the best non-Dodgers record in baseball.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week:

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

Dodgers pitchers have a 2.39 ERA over the last 27 games, holding hitters to a .183 average.

2. New York Mets (-)

After three against the Dodgers, the Mets have just six games left with teams over .500.

3. Houston Astros (+1)

Alex Bregman’s last 14 games: .365 BA, 1.232 OPS, 5 HR, 15 RBI.

4. Atlanta Braves (-1)

They keep an eye on the Mets-Dodgers scores while they beat the Rockies.

5. New York Yankees (–)

Split four-game series with less Athletics – get one hit in Saturday’s 11-inning loss.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals’ .859 OPS since the All-Star break is the best in baseball.

7. Philadelphia Phillies (–)

Bryce Harper is back after two months on the injured list.

8. Tampa Bay Rays (+4)

Tampa Bay has won 11 of 15 and entered Monday 7.5 games behind the Yankees in the AL East.

9. Seattle Mariners (-1)

Seattle leads MLB by 28 runs, Three more than any other team.

10. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

In a possible playoff preview, the Guardians lost the weekend series vs. the Mariners.

11. Toronto Blue Jays (-2)

Being beaten by angels at home is not ideal

12. San Diego Padres (-2)

Juan Soto missed three games last week with a back issue.

13. Baltimore Orioles (+1)

GM Mike Elias said Top prospect SS Gunnar Henderson “put himself in a spot to be considered” for a call-up.

14. Minnesota Twins (-1)

Carlos Correa Reached base in nine of 13 plate appearances In the giants sweep.

15. Milwaukee Brewers (–)

When will outfield prospect Saul Frelick (.388 in Class AAA) get the call?

16. Boston Red Sox (+1)

He will return when rosters expand but Jaren Duran will be demoted to Class AAA.

17. San Francisco Giants (+1)

A sweep in Minnesota could be the nail in the coffin for the Giants’ postseason hopes.

18. Chicago White Sox (-2)

“It’s self-inflicted,” Liam Hendricks said of Chicago’s ascent.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

It took the White Sox to enter the schadenfreude.

20. Texas Rangers (+1)

Nathaniel Lowe’s last 14 games: .414 BA, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 1.245 OPS.

21. Miami Marlins (+1)

Sandy Alcantara’s four complete games are the most of any team in baseball.

22. Chicago Cubs (-2)

A tough week with three-game series versus the Blue Jays and Cardinals.

23. Los Angeles Angels (+1)

The Angels pitching has been pretty good with a 3.24 ERA and .217 BAA in their last 28 games (13-15).

24. Colorado Rockies (-1)

Brendan Rodgers’ 2.1 dWAR is second among second basemen.

25. Cincinnati Reds (–)

26. Kansas City Royals (+1)

It’s a shame Bobby Witt Jr. (18 HR, 26 steals) wasn’t considered Rookie of the Year.

27. Detroit Tigers (+1)

Riley Green has 17 hits (.309 average) and 11 runs in his last 13 games.

28. Oakland Athletics (+1)

Sean Murphy responded to not being traded by hitting .314 with 4 HR in August.

29. Pittsburgh Pirates (-3)

O’Neil Cruz sets a Statcast record with an exit velocity of 122.4 mph in a single.

30. Washington Nationals (–)