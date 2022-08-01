MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers overtake Yankees for No. 1 spot as calendar turns to August

With Major League Baseball’s 2022 trade deadline closing Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, teams are jockeying to make deals for the stretch run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved 7-3 after the All-Star break ahead of the New York Yankees for the top ranking in the USA TODAY Sports MLB Power Rankings.

The Yankees, 5-5 since the break, dropped two games against the Mets earlier in the week, but bounced back to take three of four from the Kansas City Royals. Leading the American League East by 11 ½ games, the Yankees have a tough week with series against the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Trade Deadline: Juan Soto's top suitors, buyers and sellers

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week:

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

Landed veteran reliever Chris Martin in place of Zach McKinstry.

2. New York Yankees (-1)

Aaron Judge (42 HR from Saturday) could break Roger Morris’ AL record of 61.

3. Houston Astros (–)

Yordan Alvarez had a 1.146 OPS in July … down nearly 200 points from June.

4. New York Mets (–)

Jacob deGrom is set to make his season debut Tuesday at Washington.

5. Atlanta Braves (–)

A five-game series in New York starting Thursday is crucial in the NL East.

6. Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

Matt Chapman in July: .325 avg, 9 HR, 22 RBI, 1.095 OPS.

7. San Diego Padres (-1)

Joe Musgrove of San Diego signed a five-year extension with the Padres.

8. Milwaukee Brewers (–)

Devin Williams had 30 consecutive scoreless performances going into Saturday.

9. Seattle Mariners (+2)

Luis Castillo joins Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray and George Kirby in one of MLB’s top rotations.

10. Philadelphia Phillies (+4)

The Phillies hold the NL’s final wild-card spot on a five-game winning streak.

11. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

Holds the AL’s third wild-card spot with a 1.5-game lead over Cleveland.

12. Minnesota Twins (-2)

Max Kepler and Miguel Sano both landed on the injured list.

13. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

Hosting the Cubs for three days before the weekend against the Yankees at Busch Stadium.

14. Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians enter Monday one game behind the Twins in the AL Central.

15. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

The Orioles are very much in the playoff race, so they will probably trade Trey Mancini.

16. Chicago White Sox (+2)

First baseman Jose Abreu hit .350 (36-103) in July.

17. San Francisco Giants (-2)

Thyro Estrada, who was placed on 7-day concussion IL, remains without.

18. Boston Red Sox (-2)

During July 8-19, Boston hitters racked up an MLB-worst 265 strikeouts.

19. Miami Marlins (–)

Reliever Anthony Bass has a 0.66 ERA in 13 July appearances.

20. Texas Rangers (–)

Leody Taveras hit .371 (29-for-85) with five steals and 16 RBI in July.

21. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

After nine seasons and 961 games with Arizona, David Peralta was traded to Tampa Bay.

22. Colorado Rockies (-1)

Reliever Daniel Beard signed a two-year, $19 million contract through 2024.

23. Los Angeles Angels (+1)

Reed Dittmers, who had already thrown a no-hitter in 2022, tossed MLB’s 109th immaculate inning.

24. Detroit Tigers (+2)

This team, currently 42-61, is a hipster pick to contend in 2022.

25. Chicago Cubs (–)

Prospect Pete Crowe-Armstrong (Javier Baez trade) hit .307 with 41 RBI and 20 SB in 68 games.

26. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

Jonathan India returned to full form in July, hitting five home runs with an .892 OPS in 25 games.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (-4)

Top pitching prospect Quinn Priester has a 1.87 ERA in seven Class AA starts.

28. Kansas City Royals (–)

Bobby Witt Jr. (14 HR, 20 SB) may have KC’s first 20-20 year since Jeff Francoeur in 2011.

29. Oakland Athletics (–)

Chad Pinder had a nice July with 17 RBI and an .869 OPS in 17 games.

30. Washington Nationals (–)