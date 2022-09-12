MLB Power Rankings: Braves finally catch Mets — but NY takes back NL East

With about 20 games left in the regular season, some Major League Baseball playoff races are poised to go down to the wire.

The New York Mets entered Monday with a 1½-game lead in the National League East, nearly five months after they fell two games back of first place. The Atlanta Braves were able to briefly get past the Mets on Friday before losing their last two weekend series in Seattle, 64-26 – a 115-win pace since June 1.

The AL Central race has also gotten more interesting, with the Cleveland Guardians holding a 2½-game advantage over the second-place Chicago White Sox, who have won seven of 10 — while the Minnesota Twins have lost eight of 10 and dropped to third.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

LA should clinch its eighth division title in nine years this week.

2. Houston Astros (–)

Lefty Will Smith has a 2.63 ERA in 15 appearances since joining Houston.

3. Atlanta Braves (+1)

Spencer Strider’s 13.65 K/9 is the best mark of any pitcher with at least 60 innings.

4. New York Mets (-1)

Out of first place for the first time since April 12 — but up 1½ games two days later.

5. New York Yankees (+1)

Aroldis Chapman, Zach Britton and Harrison Bader are ready to start rehabbing.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

Entering Sunday, St. Louis is 47-24 at home and 35-34 on the road.

7. Tampa Bay Rays (–)

Shortstop Vander Franco will return to the injured list after two months.

8. Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

Eight games in seven days this week against AL wild card rivals Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

9. Seattle Mariners (-1)

Seattle starters have a 1.95 ERA through the first nine games of September.

10. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

JT Realmuto is the fifth catcher in history with a 15 homer, 15 steal season.

11. San Diego Padres (-1)

Juan Soto hit .224 with a .740 OPS through 31 games with San Diego.

12. Milwaukee Brewers (+2)

Matt Bush had six holds and two saves in a 17-game trade for Milwaukee.

13. Cleveland Guardians (–)

Cleveland’s bullpen’s 2.34 ERA in the second half is the best in baseball.

14. Baltimore Orioles (-2)

Enter Monday in 5 ½ games, having lost six of eight in the AL wild card race.

15. Chicago White Sox (+1)

Thursday’s makeup game in Cleveland will play a big role in deciding the AL Central.

16. Minnesota Twins (-1)

Reliever Griffin Jacks has given up one earned run in his last 13 appearances.

17. Boston Red Sox (–)

Boston is 19-40 in the AL East – and 49-32 over all.

18. San Francisco Giants (–)

Joey Bart is hitting .288 (36-for-125) with 7 homers and an .822 OPS in his last 43 games.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

Zach Gallen’s 44⅓ scoreless inning streak ended, Brandon Webb broke the club record.

20. Colorado Rockies (+4)

The Rockies travel to Chicago this week for two vs. the White Sox and three vs. the Cubs

21. Texas Rangers (-1)

Finally, after an injury derailed his season in the majors, top prospect Josh Jung homered in his first big-league at-bat.

22. Los Angeles Angels (-1)

Patrick Sandoval’s last four starts: 1.33 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 4 walks in 27 innings.

23. Miami Marlins (-1)

Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara’s ERA increased from 1.92 to 2.43 in four starts.

24. Chicago Cubs (-1)

Marcus Stroman has a 3.28 ERA in 17 starts since May 1.

25. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

Joey Votto is Cincinnati’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee for the second year in a row.

26. Kansas City Royals (-1)

Rookie Vinny Pasquantino was reinstated from the injured list.

27. Detroit Tigers (–)

Eduardo Rodriguez has a 3.68 ERA in four starts after three months.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

Begins a 10-game road trip Monday at Cincinnati.

29. Oakland Athletics (-1)

Ken Waldychuk looked good in his first two big-league starts (3.60 ERA).

30. Washington Nationals (–)