MLB Power Rankings: Bash meets Braves in NL East showdown, but Yankees slump

The New York Mets won four of five against the Atlanta Braves in a crucial weekend series, extending their NL East lead to 6½ games on Monday, their largest cushion since June 18.

Jacob deGrom returned after more than a year off the big-league mound and gave up just three earned runs to one walk with 18 strikeouts in two starts. DeGrom was dominant in 5 ⅔ innings Sunday against the Braves, giving up one hit with 12 strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season.

Mets starting pitchers have a 2.36 ERA in their last 25 games and are 12-3 after the All-Star break. New York (70-39) enters Monday with baseball’s second-best record and is 30 games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

Across town, the Yankees are 6-10 since the break in this week’s MLB Power Rankings at No. 2 to no. Dropped to 4.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' eight-person panel voted this week

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

Opened August with seven straight wins over the Giants and Padres.

2. Houston Astros (+1)

Trey Mancini hit three homers with seven RBI in his first six games with Houston.

3. New York Mets (+1)

Jacob deGrom, who looked like himself, had 18 strikeouts in his first 10 ⅔ innings.

4. New York Yankees (-2)

Five straight losses into Sunday, heading into a tough three-game set in Seattle.

5. Atlanta Braves (–)

Losing four of five has been bad for the Mets, but they’ll play another four-game set next week.

6. San Diego Padres (+1)

Landing Juan Soto and immediately getting pummeled by the Dodgers pretty much sums things up.

7. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

in the Yankees’ 10 games for the first time since June 15 (9 ½ entering Monday).

8. St. Louis Cardinals (+5)

St. Louis has a seven-game winning streak in the NL Central.

9. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

The Phillies, who have won nine of 10, are three games behind the Braves entering Sunday.

10. Seattle Mariners (-1)

Luis Castillo picked up the win in his Mariners debut, striking out eight in 6 ⅔ innings.

11. Minnesota Twins (+1)

In addition, Michael Fulmer started his Twins career with three scoreless outings.

12. Milwaukee Brewers (-4)

Turns out trading your best player isn’t great for morale!

13. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

2022 returnee Tyler Glasnow: “I don’t want to make a hasty, stupid judgment call because my ego wants to be tickled for a week.”

14. Baltimore Orioles (+1)

There are only 2 games in the Wild Card entering Monday. Good thing they traded their All-Star closer.

15. Cleveland Guardians (-1)

Franmil Reyes (92 HR in 411 games from 2018-2021) was designated for assignment.

16. Chicago White Sox (–)

Dylan Seaz set an MLB record with 13 consecutive starts giving up one earned run or less.

17. Boston Red Sox (+1)

Eric Hosmer, who declined a trade to Washington, goes 2-10 to start his time in Boston.

18. San Francisco Giants (-1)

California native JD Davis has homered twice in his first three games for the Giants.

19. Texas Rangers (+1)

Since the All-Star break, Martin Perez has a 1.35 ERA in three starts.

20. Miami Marlins (-1)

Jesus Luzardo has looked sharp (2 ER in 12 innings) since returning from the injured list.

21. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

Closer Mark Melancon, who was signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, was demoted.

22. Colorado Rockies (-)

Dinelson Lamet was claimed off waivers after the Brewers DFA’d him.

23. Los Angeles Angels (–)

Mickey Moniak broke his finger after homering twice in his first five games with the Angels.

24. Chicago Cubs (+1)

Offseason signing Andrelton Simmons was released.

25. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

Justin Dunn (Winker/Suarez trade) will make his Reds debut on Monday.

26. Detroit Tigers (-2)

Matt Manning pitched seven scoreless innings against the Rays.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

Dropped a weekend set in Baltimore after sweeping the Brewers.

28. Kansas City Royals (–)

MJ Melendez has 15 hits, 4 HR and 13 RBIs in his last 15 games.

29. Oakland Athletics (–)

Seth Brown has hit five home runs in his last eight games through Sunday.

30. Washington Nationals (–)