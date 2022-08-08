MLB Power Rankings: Bash meets Braves in NL East showdown, but Yankees slump

The New York Mets won four of five against the Atlanta Braves in a crucial weekend series, extending their NL East lead to 6½ games on Monday, their largest cushion since June 18.
Jacob deGrom returned after more than a year off the big-league mound and gave up just three earned runs to one walk with 18 strikeouts in two starts. DeGrom was dominant in 5 ⅔ innings Sunday against the Braves, giving up one hit with 12 strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season.
Mets starting pitchers have a 2.36 ERA in their last 25 games and are 12-3 after the All-Star break. New York (70-39) enters Monday with baseball’s second-best record and is 30 games over .500 for the first time since 2006.
Across town, the Yankees are 6-10 since the break in this week’s MLB Power Rankings at No. 2 to no. Dropped to 4.
Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week
Rank (movement from last week)
1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)
- Opened August with seven straight wins over the Giants and Padres.
2. Houston Astros (+1)
- Trey Mancini hit three homers with seven RBI in his first six games with Houston.
3. New York Mets (+1)
- Jacob deGrom, who looked like himself, had 18 strikeouts in his first 10 ⅔ innings.
4. New York Yankees (-2)
- Five straight losses into Sunday, heading into a tough three-game set in Seattle.
5. Atlanta Braves (–)
- Losing four of five has been bad for the Mets, but they’ll play another four-game set next week.
6. San Diego Padres (+1)
- Landing Juan Soto and immediately getting pummeled by the Dodgers pretty much sums things up.
7. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)
- in the Yankees’ 10 games for the first time since June 15 (9 ½ entering Monday).
8. St. Louis Cardinals (+5)
- St. Louis has a seven-game winning streak in the NL Central.
9. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)
- The Phillies, who have won nine of 10, are three games behind the Braves entering Sunday.
10. Seattle Mariners (-1)
- Luis Castillo picked up the win in his Mariners debut, striking out eight in 6 ⅔ innings.
11. Minnesota Twins (+1)
- In addition, Michael Fulmer started his Twins career with three scoreless outings.
12. Milwaukee Brewers (-4)
- Turns out trading your best player isn’t great for morale!
13. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)
- 2022 returnee Tyler Glasnow: “I don’t want to make a hasty, stupid judgment call because my ego wants to be tickled for a week.”
14. Baltimore Orioles (+1)
- There are only 2 games in the Wild Card entering Monday. Good thing they traded their All-Star closer.
15. Cleveland Guardians (-1)
- Franmil Reyes (92 HR in 411 games from 2018-2021) was designated for assignment.
16. Chicago White Sox (–)
- Dylan Seaz set an MLB record with 13 consecutive starts giving up one earned run or less.
17. Boston Red Sox (+1)
- Eric Hosmer, who declined a trade to Washington, goes 2-10 to start his time in Boston.
18. San Francisco Giants (-1)
- California native JD Davis has homered twice in his first three games for the Giants.
19. Texas Rangers (+1)
- Since the All-Star break, Martin Perez has a 1.35 ERA in three starts.
20. Miami Marlins (-1)
- Jesus Luzardo has looked sharp (2 ER in 12 innings) since returning from the injured list.
21. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)
- Closer Mark Melancon, who was signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, was demoted.
22. Colorado Rockies (-)
- Dinelson Lamet was claimed off waivers after the Brewers DFA’d him.
23. Los Angeles Angels (–)
- Mickey Moniak broke his finger after homering twice in his first five games with the Angels.
24. Chicago Cubs (+1)
- Offseason signing Andrelton Simmons was released.
25. Cincinnati Reds (+1)
- Justin Dunn (Winker/Suarez trade) will make his Reds debut on Monday.
26. Detroit Tigers (-2)
- Matt Manning pitched seven scoreless innings against the Rays.
27. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)
- Dropped a weekend set in Baltimore after sweeping the Brewers.
28. Kansas City Royals (–)
- MJ Melendez has 15 hits, 4 HR and 13 RBIs in his last 15 games.
29. Oakland Athletics (–)
- Seth Brown has hit five home runs in his last eight games through Sunday.
30. Washington Nationals (–)
- Luis Garcia got reps at second base with the arrival of CJ Abrams.