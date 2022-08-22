MLB Power Rankings: Atlanta Braves’ Wild Week Puts Pressure on New York Mets in NL East

The Atlanta Braves won five of seven games against the New York Mets and Houston Astros last week and entered Monday 11 of 13 four games behind the Mets in the National League East.

The Mets travel to the Bronx to play the Yankees for two games starting Monday, while the Braves face the Pirates in Pittsburgh for three, perhaps another chance for Atlanta to make up some ground.

The Braves moved up two spots in this week’s power rankings to No. 3, the Astros from No. The Mets, who fell to 4, were next to occupy second place.

Fernando Tatis JR:The Padres can’t trust their $340 million star

Hills:Chasing 700 homers, Cardinals slugger says he still wants to retire

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

Dustin May pitched five scoreless nines in lieu of Tommy John surgery.

2. New York Mets (+1)

Dropping three of four in Atlanta last week was the first NL East series the Mets have lost this season.

3. Atlanta Braves (+2)

Michael Harris II is the latest Braves to sign a long-term extension.

4. Houston Astros (-2)

Houston will play 24 of its last 39 games at Minute Maid Park.

5. New York Yankees (-1)

Frankie Montas has a 9.00 ERA (14 ER in 14 IP) through three starts for New York.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (+2)

With six homers in 10 days, Albert Pujols is on pace for 700 runs.

7. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

5-14 against the Mets, but 29-13 against the rest of the NL East entering Monday.

8. Seattle Mariners (+2)

With baseball’s easiest remaining schedule, the Mariners have a shot at hosting a wild-card series.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (–)

Matt Chapman has a .917 OPS in 27 games since the All-Star break.

10. San Diego Padres (-3)

Josh Hader (6 ER in 3 ⅓ innings with the Padres) stepped down from the closer role.

11. Cleveland Guardians (+2)

Shane Bieber is 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA in his last five starts.

12. Tampa Bay Rays (–)

Vander Franco suffered an injury setback while on a rehab assignment.

13. Minnesota Twins (+2)

Jose Miranda’s last 25 games: .347 average, five home runs, 21 RBI.

14. Baltimore Orioles (–)

Adley Rutschman trailed only Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in walks after the All-Star break.

15. Milwaukee Brewers (-4)

Their four-game NL Central lead turned into a five-game deficit in less than a month.

16. Chicago White Sox (–)

Elvis Andrus, released by Oakland, is now the White Sox’s shortstop.

17. Boston Red Sox (+1)

Alex Verdugo has hit .356 in 104 at-bats since the All-Star break.

18. San Francisco Giants (-1)

The Giants travel to Detroit and Minnesota this week.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

Jordan Lawler is hitting .329 in 80 minor-league games this season.

20. Chicago Cubs (+4)

The Cubs had won 11 of their last 16 games entering Monday.

21. Texas Rangers (-2)

John Daniels is in Texas after 17 years on the job.

22. Miami Marlins (-1)

The Marlins had the NL’s worst batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in August.

23. Colorado Rockies (-)

Brendan Rodgers is batting .353 in 29 games since the break.

24. Los Angeles Angels (-2)

Patrick Sandoval faced 28 batters in a complete-game vs. Tigers on 97 pitches.

25. Cincinnati Reds (–)

Alexis Diaz’s last 12 outings: 0.68 ERA, 20 strikeouts, two walks.

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

Pittsburgh’s six series are against contenders: Braves, Phillies, Brewers, Blue Jays, Mets, Cardinals.

27. Kansas City Royals (+1)

Rookie Vinny Pasquantino’s last 27 games: .306 avg, .888 OPS, 5 HR.

28. Detroit Tigers (-1)

Riley Green’s 448-foot homer Sunday was the longest given up by Shohei Ohtani in the majors.

29. Oakland Athletics (–)

Sunday snapped an 81-game streak without a triple, the longest drought in baseball since 1901.

30. Washington Nationals (–)