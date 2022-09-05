MLB Power Rankings: Astros are big AL favorites as Yankees continue to fade

The New York Yankees have gone 16-26 since the All-Star break, allowing their division rivals to regain a commanding lead in the American League East race and the Houston Astros’ home-field advantage.

New York was once on pace to break the club’s 114-win record, but now needs to finish 20-14 to finish with 100 wins.

The future is now: Rookie Adley Rutschman was the surprising Orioles’ best player

The Yankees lost two of three against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend and enter Monday with a five-game cushion. The two teams will meet again this weekend at Yankee Stadium in their final meeting of the season.

Here’s how the USA TODAY Sports panel voted this week:

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

NL ERA leader Julio Urias is 8-1 with a 1.13 mark in his last nine starts.

2. Houston Astros (+1)

Lance McCullers Jr. threw a season-high 97 pitches in his fourth start in 2022.

3. New York Mets (-1)

Seven of the Mets’ next 13 games were against the Pirates.

4. Atlanta Braves (–)

Rookie Spencer Strider broke John Smoltz’s club record with 16 strikeouts.

5. St. Louis Cardinals (+1)

Albert Pujols hit career home run number 695 on Sunday.

6. New York Yankees (-1)

Cut their AL East lead to four games for the first time in nearly four months.

7. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

Corey Kluber has a 1.07 ERA in four starts against the Yankees this season.

8. Seattle Mariners (+1)

Starter George Kirby was named the AL Rookie of the Month for August.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (+2)

A tough four-game set begins Monday with a doubleheader in Baltimore.

10. San Diego Padres (+2)

Sean Mania has an 8.36 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.

11. Philadelphia Phillies (-4)

They went 1-5 last week with home series against the Marlins and Nationals.

12. Baltimore Orioles (+1)

Gunnar Henderson has three extra-base hits in his first five big-league games.

13. Cleveland Guardians (-3)

In a pennant race, Jack Plesak broke his arm punching the mound.

14. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

Zach Gallen tied a major-league record with his sixth straight scoreless start.

15. Minnesota Twins (-1)

Dylan Bundy has a 2.63 ERA over his last five starts.

16. Chicago White Sox (+2)

Dylan Seaz (2.13 ERA) should receive some first-place Cy Young votes.

17. Boston Red Sox (-1)

Outfield prospect Tristan Casas got a call-up to Boston.

18. San Francisco Giants (-1)

The Giants used 23 players in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Phillies.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

In his MLB debut, Corbin Carroll helps the Diamondbacks pull off the biggest comeback in club history.

20. Texas Rangers (–)

Over the past 30 days, Nathaniel Lowe leads MLB in average (.388), OBP (.462) and OPS (1.142).

21. Los Angeles Angels (+2)

Only 10 pitchers in MLB history have reached 400 career strikeouts faster than Shohei Ohtani.

22. Miami Marlins (-1)

The Marlins have 17 games in 16 days starting Tuesday.

23. Chicago Cubs (-1)

Franmil Reyes (.281 average, .510 slugging) has been a big contributor since joining the Cubs.

24. Colorado Rockies (-)

Michael Toglia, Colorado’s 2019 first-round pick, made his major-league debut.

25. Kansas City Royals (+1)

Bobby Witt Jr. became the fifth player to hit 20 homers with 20 steals in their first season.

26. Cincinnati Reds (-1)

Spencer Steer, acquired in the Tyler Mahle trade, homers in big-league debut.

27. Detroit Tigers (–)

Austin Meadows ended his 2022 season early due to mental health reasons.

28. Oakland Athletics (–)

Outfielder Ramon Laureno could return from injury this week.

29. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

Opponents are hitting .189 in his last four starts against Ronnie Contreras.

30. Washington Nationals (–)