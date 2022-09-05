MLB Power Rankings: Astros are big AL favorites as Yankees continue to fade

The New York Yankees have gone 16-26 since the All-Star break, allowing their division rivals to regain a commanding lead in the American League East race and the Houston Astros’ home-field advantage.
New York was once on pace to break the club’s 114-win record, but now needs to finish 20-14 to finish with 100 wins.
The future is now: Rookie Adley Rutschman was the surprising Orioles’ best player
New letter: Get the latest sports news straight to your inbox
The Yankees lost two of three against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend and enter Monday with a five-game cushion. The two teams will meet again this weekend at Yankee Stadium in their final meeting of the season.
Here’s how the USA TODAY Sports panel voted this week:
Rank (movement from last week)
1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)
- NL ERA leader Julio Urias is 8-1 with a 1.13 mark in his last nine starts.
2. Houston Astros (+1)
- Lance McCullers Jr. threw a season-high 97 pitches in his fourth start in 2022.
3. New York Mets (-1)
- Seven of the Mets’ next 13 games were against the Pirates.
4. Atlanta Braves (–)
- Rookie Spencer Strider broke John Smoltz’s club record with 16 strikeouts.
5. St. Louis Cardinals (+1)
- Albert Pujols hit career home run number 695 on Sunday.
6. New York Yankees (-1)
- Cut their AL East lead to four games for the first time in nearly four months.
7. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)
- Corey Kluber has a 1.07 ERA in four starts against the Yankees this season.
8. Seattle Mariners (+1)
- Starter George Kirby was named the AL Rookie of the Month for August.
9. Toronto Blue Jays (+2)
- A tough four-game set begins Monday with a doubleheader in Baltimore.
10. San Diego Padres (+2)
- Sean Mania has an 8.36 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.
11. Philadelphia Phillies (-4)
- They went 1-5 last week with home series against the Marlins and Nationals.
12. Baltimore Orioles (+1)
- Gunnar Henderson has three extra-base hits in his first five big-league games.
13. Cleveland Guardians (-3)
- In a pennant race, Jack Plesak broke his arm punching the mound.
14. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)
- Zach Gallen tied a major-league record with his sixth straight scoreless start.
15. Minnesota Twins (-1)
- Dylan Bundy has a 2.63 ERA over his last five starts.
16. Chicago White Sox (+2)
- Dylan Seaz (2.13 ERA) should receive some first-place Cy Young votes.
17. Boston Red Sox (-1)
- Outfield prospect Tristan Casas got a call-up to Boston.
18. San Francisco Giants (-1)
- The Giants used 23 players in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Phillies.
19. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)
- In his MLB debut, Corbin Carroll helps the Diamondbacks pull off the biggest comeback in club history.
20. Texas Rangers (–)
- Over the past 30 days, Nathaniel Lowe leads MLB in average (.388), OBP (.462) and OPS (1.142).
21. Los Angeles Angels (+2)
- Only 10 pitchers in MLB history have reached 400 career strikeouts faster than Shohei Ohtani.
22. Miami Marlins (-1)
- The Marlins have 17 games in 16 days starting Tuesday.
23. Chicago Cubs (-1)
- Franmil Reyes (.281 average, .510 slugging) has been a big contributor since joining the Cubs.
24. Colorado Rockies (-)
- Michael Toglia, Colorado’s 2019 first-round pick, made his major-league debut.
25. Kansas City Royals (+1)
- Bobby Witt Jr. became the fifth player to hit 20 homers with 20 steals in their first season.
26. Cincinnati Reds (-1)
- Spencer Steer, acquired in the Tyler Mahle trade, homers in big-league debut.
27. Detroit Tigers (–)
- Austin Meadows ended his 2022 season early due to mental health reasons.
28. Oakland Athletics (–)
- Outfielder Ramon Laureno could return from injury this week.
29. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)
- Opponents are hitting .189 in his last four starts against Ronnie Contreras.
30. Washington Nationals (–)
- Taking two out of three at Citi Field over the weekend is cause for celebration.