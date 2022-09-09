New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three significant rule changes are coming to Major League Baseball for the 2023 season, but representatives of the MLB Players Association voted unanimously against them.

The changes – banning defensive shifts, implementing a pitch clock and larger bases – were approved after a new joint committee made up of players, club representatives and umpires voted on Friday.

After testing these new changes in the minor leagues and discussing the matter in several meetings, the vote was passed.

But the MLBPA released a statement saying not all players involved in the joint committee were in favor of the new rules.

“Players live the game day in and day out. The rules and regulations on the field affect their preparation, performance and ultimately the integrity of the game,” the statement said on Twitter. “Player leaders from across the league have been engaged in on-field rules discussions through the Competition Committee and they have provided specific and actionable feedback on the changes proposed by the Commissioner’s Office.

“Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the concerns raised by the players, and as a result, the players on the Competition Committee voted unanimously against the implementation of rules covering defensive shifts and the use of a pitch timer.”

The biggest rule change of the three is the banning of defensive shifts, something that has been debated in baseball for some time.

Under this new rule, there must be two infielders on either side of the second base bag, and all four infielders must keep both feet on the clay and on the rubber. Infielders are also not allowed to switch sides, meaning a shortstop cannot switch to second base or any other variation.

MLB said the restrictions would “return the game to a more traditional aesthetic by organizing defensive shifts with the goals of encouraging more balls in play, giving players more opportunities to showcase their athleticism and offsetting the growing trend of lineups featuring four outfielders.”

As for the pitch clock, the pitcher must deliver the ball to home plate within 15 seconds when there are no runners on base. The clock starts at 20 seconds when a runner or runners are on base.

A pitcher is also allowed to step out of the rubber twice per plate appearance without penalty. If a pitcher goes down for the third time, it is considered a balk “unless an out is recorded on the runner.”

Hitters must stand in the batter’s box and be ready with at least eight seconds left on the pitch clock. This rule is only made to speed up the game. The rule, which is in effect in the minor leagues, cuts average game time to 26 minutes in 2022.

The last change increases the size of the bases from 15-inch square to 18 inches. This is a health measure to prevent collisions and runners from stepping on first basemen. In the minor leagues, base-related injuries decreased by 13.5% with larger bases.

“These steps are designed to improve the speed of the game, increase action and reduce injuries, all of which are goals that have overwhelming support among our fans,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.