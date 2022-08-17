New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fernando Tatis Jr. added his own ball. Failed drug test topic on Tuesday.

The San Diego Padres star was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the banned substance Clostebol. Tatis was on the injury list at the time and was coming back from a broken wrist suffered in a motorcycle crash during the winter in the Dominican Republic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martinez added his name to the list of players defending the young infielder and blaming the Padres while talking about the suspension on TBS.

“Ever since he got hurt, San Diego has been on top of him, and that’s where I have to give him a pass because San Diego needs to know what this kid is putting in his body. [for] Ringworm, whether it’s the flu, or whatever he puts in his body—he’s still valuable to the organization,” the baseball Hall of Famer said. “The Padres need to know exactly what he’s putting in 24/7.”

Mets make dramatic move to nab Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. Tried to steal

Tatis Jr. said he “accidentally” took medication to treat ringworm that contained clostebol.

“I should have used the resources available to me to ensure that there were no banned substances in what I took. I failed to do that,” he said.

He said he was “absolutely devastated”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He signed a 13-year, $340 million extension before the 2021 season, the third highest at the time. He has not played this season after suffering a broken wrist in an apparent motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.