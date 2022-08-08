New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday he will leave Boston Red Sox broadcasting at the end of the season, his 50th in Major League Baseball.

Drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, Eckersley pitched 24 seasons as a 20-win starter and 50-save reliever for Cleveland, Boston, Cubs, Oakland and Cardinals. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.

He joined NESN in 2003 and stood out for his outspoken and colorful analysis of Red Sox broadcasts.

“After 50 years in Major League Baseball, I’m excited about this next chapter in my life,” Eckersley said. “I will continue to be an ambassador for the club and a proud member of Red Sox Nation as I transition to life after baseball with my wife Jennifer, my children and my grandchildren.”

Eckersley, 67, a six-time All-Star, went 197-171 with a 3.50 ERA in a career in which he pitched 100 complete games as a starter before turning one inning as a closer and earning 390 saves.