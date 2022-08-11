New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Major League Baseball has decided to pay homage to one of the greatest baseball movies of all time and introduce MLB on the Field of Dreams in 2021.

Last year’s inaugural contest was a wild one — in Iowa’s first MLB game, Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run in a thriller just 500 feet from Chicago White Sox field in a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees. Dreams and the movie site of the same name.

This year, two more historic franchises will battle it out in the cornfields of Dyersville.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s MLB at the Field of Dreams.

history

“MLB at Field of Dreams” originated in 2019 to honor the 1989 film, which tells the story of a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends.

The game is scheduled to be played in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans and the game was not played until 2021. The game became MLB’s highest-rated regular season game, giving MLB an opportunity to try out. It will be out for at least another year.

What happened in 2021?

“What didn’t happen” is a good question.

As nearly 8,000 people filed into the ballpark, the movie’s star, Kevin Costner, walked out of the cornfields with a baseball in hand, as members of the Yankees and White Sox walked side by side from the fields like ghosts. In the movie. Costner gave a speech that included his famous line, “Is this Iowa?”

He answered “yes” to his own question.

Kids, Reds reveal uniforms for MLB at Field of Dreams game

He was right. Both teams wore jerseys similar to those worn in 1919 and, down 7-4 with two outs in the ninth, Liam Hendricks dominated with two-run home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to give the Yankees an 8-0 lead late. 7 lead. But Anderson had dreams of his own and hit a walk-off, two-run shot off Zach Britton.

What is happening this year?

MLB got two more historic franchises to lace up the cleats in the corn this year.

What makes it even sweeter is that two division rivals go at it – it’s the Chicago Cubs facing the “home” Cincinnati Reds. Fans can watch the game on FOX at 7 pm ET.

There will also be a pregame ceremony that MLB says will “use the film, its themes and clips as inspiration for pregame elements and in-game presentation at the ballpark and for watching fans.”

The Cubs will wear their uniforms from their NL pennant-winning 1929 season, while the Reds will wear 1919-inspired uniforms.

It was nice to see each team’s logo in the corn between MLB Field and the movie site.

The Reds’ Joey Votto and the Cubs’ Ian Happ will also be mic’d up during the game.