The Senate Judiciary Committee intends to investigate Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption as it relates to the employment of players in the minor leagues.

There are two categories of minor league players: those with major league contracts on the 40-man rosters represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association, and those with minor league contracts who are not in a union.

Major League Contracts

Those with major league contracts and those in the minor leagues on optional or full assignments will make this year’s minimum salary of $57,200 per six-month season if they play under their first major league contract and $114,100 if they play in their second or subsequent major league. Agreement. The majority of players in this category play in Triple-A, with many of them shuttling back and forth to the major leagues. If called up to the majors, the minimum salary is $700,000 — which comes to $3,846 per day in the big leagues.

Minor League Contracts

The minimum wage is $400 per week at the rookie level, $500 in Class A, $600 in Double-A and $700 in Triple-A. Major League Baseball said on opening day this year that 63% of players on minor league rosters were paid above the minimum, and that players receive health care, tuition assistance, housing, meals and every other dime during the season.

Signing bonuses

Among residents of the US and Canada subject to the baseball draft, prospects who sign initial minor league contracts receive signing bonuses, at most $20,000 and more. Last year’s first-round picks received $7,922,000 to $1.8 million, and players among the top 75 picks received at least $747,500. Of the roughly 740 draft-eligible players who signed, about 95 players received under $20,000 each.

Among residents of other countries who are international undrafted free agents, 43 had the highest bonuses of $1 million or more last year. Of the roughly 520 signees, there are 370 players who received signing bonuses of $20,000 or more, and about 150 who received less than $20,000.